Anheuser-Busch CEO releases statement amid UC grad Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light backlash

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement Friday amid the recent backlash over Bud Light's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement Friday amid recent backlash over Bud Light's partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Whitworth said the company never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.

"As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage," Whitworth wrote. "I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners."

The statement didn't mention Mulvaney nor did it include a specific example of the company causing division.

Related: Dylan Mulvaney goes on Rosie O'Donnell podcast after Bud Light deal, talks UC, criticism

Reactions: Howard Stern shows support for Dylan Mulvaney, calls out Kid Rock and Travis Tritt

Dylan Mulvaney, a University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music alumna, partnered with Bud Light for a promotional contest it ran last month.

Anheuser-Busch owns numerous national and craft beer brands, including Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Busch Light.

"I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew," Whitworth added.

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

Mulvaney, a University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music alumna, partnered with Bud Light for a promotional contest it ran last month. The transgender actor recently celebrated the 365th day of her "Days of Girlhood" series and said Bud Light sent her a personalized beer can to mark the milestone.

The musical theater grad, who addressed general criticism while appearing on Tuesday's episode of Rosie O'Donnell's "Onward" podcast, also partnered with Nike last week for sponsored social media posts. Her partnerships have received positive and negative responses from various celebrities, including Kid Rock, Travis Tritt, Caitlyn Jenner, Paris Hilton and more.

Mulvaney did not specifically address the Bud Light backlash while on O'Donnell's podcast.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Anheuser-Busch CEO releases statement amid Dylan Mulvaney backlash