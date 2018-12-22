Anheuser-Busch InBev Lands Its Marijuana Partner

It's been a stellar year of the North American cannabis industry. In October, Canada broke down a major barrier by becoming the first industrialized country worldwide to legalize recreational cannabis. In doing so, it brought legitimacy to a previously taboo industry and opened the door to an estimated $5 billion in added annual sales by the early part of the next decade.

In the U.S., two new states (Utah and Missouri) gave the green light to medical marijuana, upping the number of states to have legalized in some capacity to 32. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its very first cannabis-derived drug in June.

A cannabis leaf floating a carbonated beverage, with cannabis leaves to the right of the glass. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Anheuser-Busch InBev dips its toes in the water

But what's arguably the biggest development in 2018, short of Canada legalizing adult-use weed, is the sheer number of partnerships between brand-name companies in the beverage, tobacco, and/or pharmaceutical industries and the marijuana industry. This past week, another two were announced, both of which were with Canadian-based Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the first pot stock to IPO on a major U.S. exchange.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Tilray announced a distribution partnership with Sandoz, the generic drug arm of Novartis. Though not the first partnership between the two, it'll see Sandoz aiding Tilray in distributing non-combustible, non-smokable cannabis products throughout the world, where legal.

However, the bigger development, and the one that's been captivating the attention of investors for months, was the Wednesday, Dec. 19, after-market-close announcement that Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) would be forming a joint venture with Tilray in Canada. According to the press release, Tilray and Anheuser-Busch InBev will each put up $50 million in order to research potential cannabis-infused beverages that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and/or cannabidiol (CBD) for the Canadian market. THC is the psychoactive cannabinoid responsible for getting a user high, whereas CBD is the cannabinoid best known for its perceived medical benefits.

More specifically, Tilray will be working with Labatt, an Anheuser-Busch InBev subsidiary, and, for the time being, this partnership will be confined just to Canada.

This is also an about-face for Anheuser-Busch whose CEO, Carlos Brito, told Just-Drinks.com in a June 2018 interview that:

Cannabis is something that we as a company are trying to learn more about. It's going to be regulated. It's going to be commercialized. But it's still a very restricted business and, in most places, it's not legal... We'll continue to follow it, but for now, we don't feel we need to do anything.