Anheuser-Busch InBev to lay off about 350 employees amid conservative boycott

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company that owns Bud Light, is firing about 350 corporate employees amid declining sales caused by a conservative boycott of the company for partnering with a transgender influencer. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

July 27 (UPI) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company that owns Budweiser, is laying off about 350 corporate employees as the company faces a continued conservative boycott after partnering with a transgender influencer.

"While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whiteworth.

Modelo beer, which is owned by Constellation Brands, overtook Bud Light as the most purchased beer in the U.S. in May. The consulting firm Bump Williams released data showing that Bud Light sales for the first week of June were down 28% when compared to the previous year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has blamed the company for the conservative boycott it has faced since running a promotion in partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney during March Madness.

Last week, DeSantis ordered the state Board of Administration, which oversees the state's pension, to open a review to investigate if Anheuser-Busch InBev breached shareholder duties by partnering with Mulvaney because Florida has pension funds invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev.

"It appears to me that AB InBev may have breached legal duties owed to its shareholders, and that shareholder action may be both appropriate and necessary," DeSantis tweeted Friday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev said it takes its responsibility to shareholders, employees, distributors and customers seriously.

"We are focused on driving long-term, sustainable growth for them by optimizing our business and providing customers products to enjoy for any occasion," Anheuser-Busch InBev said in a statement.

The company said the layoffs will target about 2% of its corporate staff and wouldn't affect workers in the breweries, or employees such as truck drivers or salespeople in the field.