Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI): What Are The Future Prospects?

After Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (EBR:ABI) earnings announcement in September 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 24% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -20%. By 2020, we can expect Anheuser-Busch InBev’s bottom line to reach US$9.9b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of US$8.0b. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Anheuser-Busch InBev in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 33 analysts covering ABI is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of ABI’s earnings growth over these next few years.

ENXTBR:ABI Future Profit January 14th 19 More

From the current net income level of US$8.0b and the final forecast of US$13b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for ABI’s earnings is 19%. EPS reaches $5.72 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $4.04 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 14%, which is expected to expand to 22% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Anheuser-Busch InBev, I’ve put together three important factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Anheuser-Busch InBev worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Anheuser-Busch InBev is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Anheuser-Busch InBev? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



