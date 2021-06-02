Anheuser-Busch to offer biggest beer giveaway ever if U.S. reaches July 4 vaccine goal

Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday it is partnering with the White House to offer its "biggest beer giveaway ever" if the U.S. reaches President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4.

Why it matters: The campaign to "buy America’s next round of beer" comes as states, businesses and employers have sought creative ways to get shots in arms, as vaccination rates have dropped since April.

About 63% of adults have gotten their first dose, and about half the country has been fully inoculated, according to CDC data.

How it works: Interested applicants over the age of 21 "will simply upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer" to MyCooler.com/Beer to enter to get a $5 digital pre-paid card that can be used to purchase their free drink. The giveaway is limited to the first 200,000 people.

“[N]ow that we are at this pivotal moment where people are excited to be together again, it only makes sense that we would unite our full portfolio and take this action to encourage people to get vaccinated," said Anheuser-Busch chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes in a news release.

The big picture: States and cities are offering incentives, like lottery-style cash giveaways, as part of their efforts to boost vaccination rates. Employers have offered bonuses and time off to workers, which the federal government recently declared is legally permissible.

The White House has also partnered with ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft to help people get to vaccination sites.

