Anheuser-Busch partners with the White House for its 'biggest beer giveaway ever'

Beer Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Anheuser-Busch is giving Americans another reason to help achieve President Biden's vaccination goal. Now, they could get a free beer out of it.

The company announced on Wednesday that it's teaming up with the White House for its "biggest beer giveaway ever" to help encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, Axios reports. The company plans to "buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage, or other A-B product" if the U.S. reaches Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults with at least one dose by July 4.

"As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities, and our consumers," Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said.

Applicants will be asked to upload a picture of themselves "in their favorite place to grab a beer" to enter to receive a $5 pre-paid card they can use to buy a drink, though the giveaway is limited to 200,000 people, according to Axios.

Biden announced his goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults with at least one dose by July 4 last month, and CNN reports he plans to deliver remarks from the White House on Wednesday declaring June a "national month of action" ahead of this deadline. Data from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, according to CNN, shows 62.8 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose so far.