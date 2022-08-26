Anheuser-Busch's 'Ritas' Don't Contain Actual Tequila, So Anyone Who Drank Them May Be Eligible for Compensation

Mike Pomranz
·2 min read
RITAS Straw-Ber-Rita and Passion Fruit-Rita
RITAS Straw-Ber-Rita and Passion Fruit-Rita

PJiiiJane / Shutterstock

With the current (or possibly already waning) craze for hard seltzers and canned cocktails, it's interesting to consider that Anheuser-Busch may have been ahead of the curve. A decade ago, in 2012, the beer giant launched Bud Light Lime-A-Rita, originally a brand extension of their 2008 surprise hit, Bud Light Lime. Anheuser-Busch's "Ritas" — sparkling, 8 percent ABV, malt beverages available in a range of margarita-like flavors — have since lost the "Bud Light" from their moniker, but the Ritas have remained popular enough to stick around.

Yet, despite that longevity, the brand did face a legal bump along the road. And if you've drank any of Anheuser-Busch's Ritas products since 2018, you could be eligible for free money, even without a proof of purchase.

Back in 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed against the brewer claiming that Anheuser-Busch was misleading consumers into believing that these cocktail-inspired products actually contained spirits. "Nowhere on the packaging did [the plaintiff] see a disclaimer or any other statement indicating that the margarita product does not contain tequila, or that the product is just a flavored beer," the original complaint stated, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Two years later, a settlement has been reached. Last month, despite admitting no wrongdoing, Anheuser-Busch agreed to end litigation by financially compensating eligible consumers who had purchased Rita products and by altering the language used to sell these products, according to the site Top Class Actions.

Then, this week, the claims process opened. On the site RitasSettlement.com, anyone who purchased any Ritas product in the U.S. for personal consumption from January 1, 2018, to July 19, 2022 can fill out a claim form until December 16. A total of 112 different Rita-branded products are included in the settlement. Consumers with a proof of purchase can claim up to $21.25 per household, but even without a proof of purchase, a claim can be made for a refund up to $9.75.

That said, as Top Class Action points out, to get full compensation, you'll need to have drunk a lot of Ritas. Payments are reportedly based on the type of products purchased, and, for instance, for 8-ounce cans, consumers can receive $0.30 per four-pack or $0.60 per 24-pack. It leaves a big question: If you're claiming a full refund because you'd purchased, say, 36 cases of Lime-A-Ritas for personal consumption, can you really say you weren't familiar enough with the product to know it doesn't contain tequila? But hey, I'm not here to judge, that's what the federal court is for.

Recommended Stories

  • Sean Hannity and Other Fox Stars Face Depositions in Defamation Suit

    Some of the biggest names at Fox News have been questioned, or are scheduled to be questioned in the coming days, by lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network, as the election technology company presses ahead with a case that First Amendment scholars say is extraordinary in its scope and significance. Sean Hannity became the latest Fox star to be called for a deposition by Dominion’s legal team, according to a new filing in Delaware Supe

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • North Carolina loses Walmart partner's 655-job HQ to Virginia

    North Carolina has lost another economic development project to Virginia. This one includes a $20 million testing and research facility.

  • Why Vanessa Bryant won her civil trial over Kobe crash photos: What we know

    Vanessa Bryant finally got the accountability she wanted from Los Angeles County in trial over Kobe crash photos.

  • Why recession-worried shoppers aren’t shopping at TJ Maxx, Ross, or Nordstrom Rack

    With record inflation this summer and talk of a recession, it would seem like it’s time to shine for discount stores. A survey conducted by the marketing firm NCSolutions in June found that nearly half of Americans (45%) feel like they can’t afford their previous lifestyle and 66% are more mindful of how they are spending their money.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNTech Over Covid Vaccine Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. sued Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, claiming the technology in their Covid-19 shot infringes on its patents, a move that sets the stage for a massive legal clash between the vaccine titans.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastWorld’s M

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • People are quitting their jobs in SC at near record rates. Here’s why that’s a good thing

    More than 80,000 jobs in South Carolina were quit in June alone, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Exclusive-Chinese defence firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources

    SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) -China has entrusted a defence-focussed state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas' billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) stopped carrying Venezuelan oil in August 2019 after Washington tightened sanctions on the South American exporter. Since November 2020 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) has been carrying Venezuelan crude on three tankers it acquired that year from PetroChina, CNPC's listed vehicle, the sources said.

  • Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

    On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material – all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia. President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” on Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and other goods have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February.

  • Emirates wants Airbus to build a new version of its A380 jet. See the full history of the superjumbo jet from marvel to reject.

    The Airbus A380 superjumbo was supposed to be a game-changing icon, but its inefficient four engines proved to be one of its biggest downfalls.

  • Trudeau called out for missing 'crystal clear' business case for LNG exports

    A plan for Canada to ease the soaring cost of natural gas in Germany did not come to pass, despite Scholz's call for Canadian LNG to play a "major role in the nation's transition from Russian supply.

  • When It Comes to Your RMDs, Be Very, Very Afraid!

    If you’ve saved heavily in a traditional IRA or 401(k) you may feel great about your retirement savings now, but your required minimum distributions can be frighteningly large in retirement. And the tax bill they generate can be even scarier.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sued for failing to pay her lawyers $878,000 in fees

    NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is being sued by her lawyers for refusing to pay almost $1 million in legal fees, according to new court filings. Maxwell, 60, owes $878,302 and counting to Colorado-based law firm Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman, P.C., according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Denver on Tuesday. The British publishing scion, sentenced to 20 years in ...

  • JPMorgan: Don't Withdraw More Than This Much from Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Her

  • Ford Loses $1.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Fatal F-250 Rollover

    The automaker is appealing the verdict…

  • Indian IT firms cut staff bonuses as U.S., European clients tighten budgets

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's top IT services firms are freezing or cutting staff bonuses, worried that tightening budgets at U.S. and European clients who are bracing for a recession will sharply hit their own profits after a pandemic-led boom. Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest IT company, and smaller rival Wipro recently told their employees they had reduced the variable pay portion of employee compensations, according to respective internal emails sent by management to staff at the two companies and seen by Reuters. Some Indian companies include variable pay as a part of employees' overall salary package and link it to the performance of the employee as well as the company.