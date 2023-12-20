Anhydrous leak Last of hospitalized victims sent home

Dec. 19—Several months after an accident involving a semi-truck carrying anhydrous ammonia killed five people and injured several others just outside of Teutopolis on Sept. 29, all of those hospitalized due to the incident, including a student from the University of Missouri, have returned home, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.

Rhodes updated Effingham County Board members during their meeting Monday afternoon.

"We've got some good news," Rhodes said. "The last two individuals from the Teutopolis incident are home."

She said while one of these two victims has been taken off dialysis, they are still "struggling with some eye issues."

Although both of those who were recently sent home from the hospital are still experiencing some lingering health issues due to their exposure to the anhydrous ammonia, Rhodes said they are on the road to recovery. She said the father of the University of Missouri student told her his son is "so happy to be home."

"He's still on oxygen, but they're taking one day at a time trying to get a full recovery," Rhodes said. "And I told them on behalf of everyone in Effingham County to wish them a merry Christmas and to stay in touch."

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.