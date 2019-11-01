Aniah Blanchard's UFC Fighter Stepdad Says Missing Alabama Teen Is 'Amazing'

The UFC fighter stepfather of Aniah Blanchard is speaking to Inside Edition about the missing Alabama teen, saying he's praying for her safe return home.

"It hurts," Walt Harris said of his missing stepdaughter.

Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, was reported missing by her family on Oct 24. The last time she was heard from was by a friend the night before, according to authorities.

Harris says he has known Aniah since she was 3 years old, describing her as an "amazing" young woman and a "lover" and a "giver."

"This community misses her so much, she was captain of her soft ball team," Harris said.

Blanchard’s mom, Angela Haley-Harris, told WBRC that her daughter had met up with a man the night of her disappearance. That was also the night her debit card was last used.

Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CR-V was found Friday night at an apartment complex in Montgomery, the Auburn Police Department said. The SUV’s front, left tire was damaged when authorities located it.

Aniah's mother, Angela, is urging anyone who may have information to come forward

"I'm begging people, I know someone has to know something, I'm pleading and begging," she told Inside Edition

Harris is not giving up hope he'll see his stepdaughter again.

Please keep looking, keep searching, we have not given up," he said.

The teen was last seen wearing a black dress, stockings and tan boots, according to reports. She is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 125 pounds.

RELATED STORIES

K-9 Officer Tracked Down Missing 85-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Who'd Fallen Into a Ravine

UFC Fighter Pleads for Help Finding 19-Year-Old Stepdaughter Missing 5 Days

Body of Missing 5-Year-old Navaeh Adams Found 2 Months After Mom's Stabbing Death

Related Articles: