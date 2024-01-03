Animal abuse concerns increase in Nashville
Animal abuse concerns increase in Nashville
Animal abuse concerns increase in Nashville
Are you struggling with memory? Here's how to know if forgetting things is a problem, or just a normal part of aging.
Hair loss can be a sign of something serious, but there's not always a reason to worry, according to experts.
The developers of Tekken 8 are boosting the upcoming game's accessibility with color blind options, but some experts and users say some of the settings may cause more harm than good.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Over 10,000+ five-star fans swear by this formula, with some seeing results after just one week of use.
This is always a strange week for us. A month ago, EU antitrust regulators voiced the following concern: “Amazon may have the ability and the incentive to foreclose iRobot’s rivals by engaging in several foreclosing strategies aimed at preventing rivals from selling RVCs on Amazon’s online marketplace and/or at degrading their access to it.”
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
Family members are common sources of weight stigma. Here's how to set boundaries during the holidays.
Ford has adjusted MSRPs on the 2024 Bronco again after raising prices in August. The bumps are smaller this time, from $200 to $560.
Sales of electric cars in the European Union were almost half of all new passenger car registrations in the EU between January and November 2023 and already crossed the halfway mark in the month of November alone, data shows.
Houston fans didn't seem to like the Titans' uniforms on Sunday.
Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.
22,000-plus five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have written to the United States’ Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, expressing concerns over the disproportionate impact tech layoffs could have on Black workers, according to a letter seen by TechCrunch. First reported by The Grio, the letter contains a list of questions regarding the steps the Department of Labor has taken to monitor the impact of tech layoffs on African Americans, its regulations around business practices and what the Department of Labor has done to ensure recent Supreme Court cases are not being used to undermine corporate DEI practices and budgets.
A few years ago, Karine Mellata and Michael Lin met while working at Apple’s fraud engineering and algorithmic risk team. Both engineers, Mellata and Lin were involved with helping to address online abuse problems including spam, botting, account security and developer fraud for Apple’s growing customer base. Despite their efforts to develop new models to keep up with the evolving patterns of abuse, Mellata and Lin felt that they were falling behind -- and stuck rebuilding core elements of their trust and safety infrastructure.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.
The European Super League's revival attempt, following a Thursday court ruling against UEFA and FIFA, faces challenges as the court's decision does not guarantee approval for the league.
An explosive investigative report chronicles patterns of blame-shifting and deliberate neglect at Tesla. A damning exposé details the Elon Musk-led company’s long-running tendency to blame vehicle owners for “driver abuse,” charging them for repairs over failures caused by parts the company secretly knew were flawed.
Product design is in a moment of profound change and redefinition as technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and spatial computing dramatically affect computing experiences. In this innovation cycle, product design requires a wider perspective of platforms and interconnections between technologies, creating a strong need for technologists and designers to be in the process together. Product design makes innovation less daunting and increases chances for success because it is a multidisciplinary process with structures and frameworks to catalyze innovation.
Rising Medicare expenses, a smaller Social Security COLA, and potential taxes on benefits loomed large going into 2024.