'Animal abuse': The state Senate voted to ban this 'inhumane' procedure, to keep cats safe

A bill sponsored and supported by SouthCoast legislators would ban declawing of cats, with the measure passing the state Senate unanimously on Thursday.

State Sen. Marc Montigny, D-New Bedford, was one of the bill’s original sponsors, with it receiving a favorable reception from the Senate Committe on Ways and Means, of which state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, is chairman.

If the measure becomes law, Massachusetts would become the third state in the nation to ban declawing.

“Declawing is an abhorrent practice that most veterinarians view as inhumane,” said Montigny. “But it is also a procedure that is widely misunderstood and requested by owners. By passing this legislation, veterinarians will no longer have to weigh the choice knowing that if they don’t provide the procedure an owner is likely to just look for someone who will.”

What is cat declawing, and why would someone want the practice banned?

Although the name implies that "declawing” is the removal of a domestic cat’s claws, it involves fully amputating the first bone of each toe. Another procedure also banned under the measure involves severing the tendons in each toe that control a cat’s ability to extend its claws.

When performed as an elective procedure, declawing is generally intended to stop housecats from damaging furniture or scratching people.

The practice is considered cruel by the Humane Society of the United States and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Scientific studies have shown declawed cats are more likely to have paw pain, infection, nerve damage and bone spurs, to have toilet issues, and suffer from back pain, which results from their gait being permanently altered. One study showed that declawed cats showed more aggression and overgrooming, likely due to chronic pain.

“Declawing of cats, except when medically required, is an unnecessary surgery that causes behavioral and physical harm,” said Dr. Erin Doyle, senior vice president of Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Scratching is a normal cat behavior, and there are many easy and safe options to prevent cats from scratching in a destructive way.”

The Massachusetts state Senate voted unanimously to ban cat declawing, a procedure called cruel and inhumane.

What would a cat-declawing ban do?

The ban would stop veterinarians from performing any procedure that removes or alters part of a cat’s paw to prevent it from using its claws normally.

Veterinarians could still trim a cat’s claws or add temporary nail caps to each claw, which are slick vinyl covers to stop the claws from causing damage. There’s also an exemption in case of medical necessity.

The ban would be a civil offense, with a $1,000 fine for the first offense, $1,500 for a second, and $2,500 for a third or subsequent offense.

What other cat-declawing bans are there?

Many countries have banned declawing housecats outright as animal abuse. There are also local bans in several U.S. cities, and state bans in New York and Maryland.

In 2013, Rhode Island passed a law forbidding landlords from requiring that a tenant’s cats be declawed. A measure to ban the practice outright in Rhode Island has been considered by both the state House and Senate, but has not passed.

What alternatives are there to declawing?

Veterinarians and animal behaviorists suggest keeping a housecat's nails trimmed, training pets to discourage them from clawing furniture and giving them other things to scratch instead, or applying vinyl caps to their nails to keep them from causing damage.

What happens to the cat-declawing ban next?

A version of the bill will head to the state House of Representatives for consideration.

“I’m pleased this compassionate animal protection bill has been passed by the full Senate,” said Rodrigues. “Unnecessary declawing of cats in the commonwealth has no place in our society and should rightfully be constituted as animal abuse."

