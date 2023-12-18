Animal Abuser Registry for Lee County has 14 people on it; more to come?

Those who abuse animals now face a public listing shaming them.

Lee County Commissioners approved a animal abuse registry this month, with 14 people already on it, and the Lee County Sheriff's Office is already racking up arrests in hopes of putting more abusers on it.

The registry contains the names, residences, photos, and other related information of certain abusers living in the county who are convicted of an abuse offense on or after the effective date of the ordinance. The website is hosted and maintained by the sheriff's office.

Here's what you need to know:

Why a registry?

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of Anthony Bellman, 55, of Lehigh Acres on felony animal cruelty charges on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. If found guilty, he faces the possibility of going on the county's Animal Abuser Registry.

According to the ordinance, which passed Dec. 5, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners found animal cruelty to be a serious issue. It recognized that Lee County residents and their animals needed to be protected and that an online registry to identify abusers was necessary.

The registry prevents individuals from adopting, purchasing, possessing, or otherwise obtaining animals from any animal shelter, pet seller, or other person or entity involved in the exchange of animals by adoption, sale, or other means unless otherwise provided in a court order.

Lee County and the sheriff reserve the right to enforce or, notwithstanding any other court order, obtain a court order enjoining a registrant from owning, possessing, or living with an animal and, or working with a companion animal while on the registry.

Were there past attempts at this statewide?

In 2012, the Florida Legislature was unsuccessful in passing Senate Bill 618, creating "Dexter's Law," an act establishing a state-wide animal abuse registry.

What offenses can land you on the registry?

These offenses include:

Cruelty to animals. Fighting or baiting animals. Killing a dog or cat with the intent to sell or give away its pelt. Killing or aggravated abuse of horse or cattle. Sexual activities involving animals. Confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or exercise.

Workers found 16-year-old dog, named Xyla, wrapped in a bag and thrown in a trash receptacle at Family Dollar Store on Bell Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. It led to her owner's arrest.

What information is on the registry?

People convicted of an abuse offense must appear at the sheriff's office to register with the Lee County Abuser Registry within 10 business days after their release from incarceration or the date of the conviction judgment. This includes new residents who were convicted of an abuse offense in another Florida jurisdiction on or after the date that the ordinance was established.

Convicted people must submit the following:

Name and any aliases they may be known by Current residence address or expected place of residence Date of birth A photograph of the front of their head and shoulders Copy of judgment(s) to confirm offense(s), the date of conviction, and the sentence imposed Any other documentation/information as the Sheriff may deem necessary to verify the information provided by the registrant.

A Lehigh Acres resident faced animal abuse charges after a tip brought investigators to his home where they found four caged dogs "baking to death" in a locked 110 degrees-plus shed in 2022..

They must also pay a registration fee of $15 to the sheriff's office. Registration must be renewed annually and will come with a $5 charge.

Any changes of address must be reported and updated with the sheriff's office and will be charged $5.

Any person caught violating these requirements may be subject to prosecution in the name of the State in the same manner as misdemeanors are prosecuted, and fined up to $500 or by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 60 days, or both.

Each day of a continuing violation shall constitute a separate violation.

How long will information be held by the registry?

Information about each abuser, following their release from incarceration or the date of their conviction will be held for three years for a first conviction of a misdemeanor abuse offense, five years for a first conviction of a felony abuse offense, and 10 years for a second or subsequent conviction of either a misdemeanor or felony abuse offense.

individuals whose records have been expunged by the court or successfully appealed an abuse offense conviction will have their information taken down within 10 business days following notification.

Two Cape Coral residents were charged with multiple counts of animal abuse in a case involving the starvation of a Khaleesi in 2021, found wandering in Lehigh Acres and two other ill-treated dogs found later at a home.

People who have been enjoined from custody of animals, either through a civil case or by court order, will also have their information housed on the website.

How does this ordinance affect shelters?

Animal Shelters, pet sellers, or other persons or entities located in Lee County cannot sell, exchange, or otherwise transfer the ownership of an animal to an individual on the registry.

Shelters, sellers, or other entities shall be required to maintain the required affidavits and other adequate records and supporting documentation for three years to assure compliance with the ordinance.

An animal abuse case involving kittens thrown from a moving car led to an investigation in 2020. One kitten died and two survived.

Lee County or the Sheriff and its authorized agents shall have the right to examine all such records and documents relating to compliance with this ordinance.

Shelters, sellers, or other entities caught selling to an individual on the registry shall be penalized with a warning for a first offense, either a $500 fine or 60 days in county jail, or both, and for a third or subsequent violation, the individual or entity may be prosecuted in any or all of the following manners as someone on the registry.

