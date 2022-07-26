Animal activists reflect after abuse case results in $1.3M judgment

Jul. 26—In 2018, a white pit bull named Laggie was found wounded after being shot in the head twice by mushroom hunters in St. Joseph.

While the dog died 15 months later, the case led to a civil lawsuit and a large settlement that activists hope to use to promote additional legal protections for abused animals.

"We believed from the beginning that aggressively going after horrific animal abusers was a way to protect women, children and society at large," said Shane Rudman, who adopted Laggie. "The No. 1 indicator for human abuse is animal abuse."

After a civil suit involving the incident was settled for $1.3 million, activists are talking about the importance of cases like this.

The court found in December 2021 that a local man shot the dog with a gun repeatedly at close range and knowingly abandoned the animal at the Bluff Woods Conservation area without making provisions for adequate care, resulting in animal neglect.

The judgment entered by 5th Circuit Judge Kate Schaefer indicated that the man who shot the dog also repeatedly and intentionally approached Rudman, who adopted Laggie, with physical and offensive contact.

Rudman is a part of the Animal Justice League of America and said winning a civil suit like this can highlight the need for more prosecution for abuse of animals. He said studies show that those who abuse animals are more likely to commit domestic abuse.

Dr. Heather Millard, a veterinarian who practices in Overland Park, Kansas, has seen many cases of animal abuse over the years. She has provided veterinary care to abused animals and said people shouldn't look away from it even though it can be emotionally difficult to handle.

"We have to stop turning a blind eye to animal cruelty and abuse. ... 88% of families who report child abuse reported that their abuser had previously attacked animals intentionally. Seventy-one percent of women who reported domestic abuse stated their abuser had previously abused or killed the family pet," Millard said.

