Animal rescue volunteer killed in dog attack. ‘A wonderful, wonderful, giving person’

A longtime volunteer at an Oakland Park animal rescue was killed Thursday in a dog attack and another volunteer was injured, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Friends and family of Pam Robb, who volunteered for 100+ Abandoned dogs of Everglades Florida, described her as a dedicated woman who did whatever she could for others.

“She just had a love for those animals, she really did and they responded very well to her and this was just a fluke accident,” her wife, Angie Anobile, told reporters Thursday night. “She wasn’t just doing, she was being Pam Robb. A wonderful, wonderful, giving person.”

At 10:54 a.m. Thursday, deputies got a call reporting an animal bite at 345 E. Commercial Blvd., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

According to investigators, Robb was with a large mixed-breed dog when it suddenly bit her. A second woman tried to help her and suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, BSO confirmed that the woman who died was Robb and the woman injured was Jan Halas-Stenger. BSO also said the dog’s name was Gladys.

The rescue chronicled Gladys’ arrival and progress in a series of videos and posts on its website.

“Slow and steady.. we have no idea what this poor girl is seen in her past, but it [has] definitely traumatized her and made her rehab difficult, but we are pressing on..” the organization said in a video posted Feb. 14. “Trying to teach her to be confident, and not to be afraid.”

In a Feb. 5 video, a rescuer explained that Gladys was found deep in the Everglades near alligator-infested waters.

“She is good with certain people, she is not good with others,” the woman says. “We are working on that. We are also working on her fear. She has got tremendous, tremendous fear. ...We are trying to manage it.”

Pam Robb

After the attack

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption picked up the dog following the attack, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said. The dog was euthanized, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The pet rescue group wrote Thursday afternoon on Facebook that they are grieving the loss of a friend.

“Our hearts are broken for our dear friend Pam. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” the group said.

Dozens of messages of support and prayer poured in shortly after the organization posted.

Kim Osburn wrote, “So sorry to hear this. I know your hearts are hurting. Thinking of you all and Pam’s family.”

Another person commented, “I am so sorry…. I am heartbroken at the news. Praying for strength during this difficult time. Love you ladies.”

In 2018, a 9-month-old baby was killed by one of the family’s three dogs in Miramar. In 2014, a 4-year-old was mauled to death in Goulds.