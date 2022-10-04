Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

Conor Spackman and Guy Grandjean - BBC Spotlight
·2 min read

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland.

Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers.

Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have no legal protection.

The charity believes there could be up to 14,000 cases of badger baiting in Northern Ireland each year.

For Exposed: Hunting With Dogs, BBC Spotlight joined USPCA (Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) investigators in September as they monitored alleged animal baiters, ending up in a remarkable location.

The programme also revealed a shadowy online world where people involved in baiting share photos and videos of both brutally-injured dogs and their savaged prey.

And Spotlight tracked down one hunter with questions to answer about his involvement in the bloody pastime.

USPCA chief executive Brendan Mullan said he believed 99% of the people involved in baiting in Northern Ireland were targeting both foxes and badgers.

"While fox hunting is legal the chances of a badger baiting conviction are undermined, because there is the defence, the cloak of 'well, I was just out hunting foxes', whereas in fact it was badgers that they were hunting," he added.

In 2021, a Stormont private member's bill put forward by an Alliance MLA would have closed that loophole by banning all hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland, in line with the existing law in the rest of the UK.

But the bill was defeated and with Stormont absent, there is no prospect of a change in the law at the moment.

'Special task force'

The USPCA said it would like to see greater enforcement of the existing law protecting, specifically, badgers.

Mr Mullan said: "We would like to see, even on a time-limited basis, a special task force set up by the police to proactively investigate this network of over 150 badger baiters in Northern Ireland and to hold them to account in the criminal court."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it took reports of animal-related crime seriously and it was an important part of policing.

It said it had a wildlife and rural crime team ensuring all police officers and staff could receive the expert support and guidance necessary to respond to reports of wildlife crime.

BBC Spotlight, Exposed: Hunting With Dogs will be on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:40 BST on Tuesday and available afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Recommended Stories

  • Kaia Gerber’s Zara Collab Is Full of It Girl-Approved Timeless Essentials

    It’s no secret that model Kaia Gerber is one of today’s most in-demand It girls. Now, the 21-year-old model is bringing her style DNA to Zara. On Sunday, the Spanish brand announced the partnership with Gerber, set to debut on October 4. “My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet,” said Gerber in a press release. “If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover ev

  • Central Valley family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say

    A Central Valley family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county. The family was identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.﻿ ﻿The sheriff's office released two images of a person they believe to be the abductor, describing him as having a shaved head and wearing a hoodie.

  • Rite Aid Says Theft Is a Much Bigger Problem Than You Might Think

    Rite Aid lost millions to retail theft in just one city, here's what some municipalities are doing to combat the problem.

  • Vegano Announces Consolidation of Common Shares

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Vegano Foods Inc. (CSE: VAGN) (OTCQB: VAGNF) ("Vegano") ("Vegano" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share (each a "Post Consolidated Common Share") for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (each a "Pre Consolidated Common Share") held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company .

  • Woman assaulted and robbed while walking dog

    A Newton County woman was attacked on a trail while she was walking her dog, according to police. It was an attack that came out of nowhere, the woman told police she was ambushed.

  • Sharon Kennedy: Millie was always wrong

    So what will happen to the defendants if the bravest person in America, Letitia James, is successful in her claims against Trump?

  • Helping others with one-handed life hacks

    Chiara Beer makes videos to help people who, like her, have to carry out tasks with one hand.

  • NBA stars returning in preseason after missing all of 2021-22

    As the 2022 NBA preseason gets underway, some familiar faces will be taking the floor for the first time in a long time.

  • What tech tycoon Richard Liu's sexual misconduct case means for China's #MeToo

    One of the highest-profile sexual assault allegations against Chinese business tycoons ended abruptly this past weekend. Liu Qiangdong (also known as Richard Liu), the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, has reached a settlement with Liu Jingyao, a former University of Minnesota student who alleged that the billionaire raped her in her apartment in 2018. The announcement came in a joint statement from the two parties on Saturday, just two days before Mr. Liu was scheduled to face a civil trial in Minneapolis, during which the press would have been allowed to live tweet from the courtroom.

  • Cultural biases made me question if I could love my white boyfriend, until I lost him

    While waiting at the airport, my undocumented Mami would look for the camouflaged yellow of crocodile eyes. Mami was a woman of pretend. As I got older, I couldn’t tell which felt worse: admitting to myself that all my crushes had blonde hair and turquoise eyes or the thought of telling Mami that I dated more white men than I would read newspapers in front of.

  • Reconsider travel? Safety experts talk violence in Mexico tourist spots

    Mexico is a big draw for U.S. tourists, but cartel-fueled violence can give some travelers pause. Here's a rundown on the safety of popular places.

  • A new portrait of King Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton contains rare royal PDA

    Senior members of the royal family rarely put on public displays of affection, an unspoken rule famously followed by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Kawhi Leonard's return and John Wall's debut provides enduring moment for Clippers

    Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return to competitive play and John Wall made his anticipated debut for the Clippers against the Trail Blazers.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos with Chris Pratt and Their Daughters on Nature Walk

    Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 4 months, and Lyla, 2

  • U.N. chief: Current climate change pledges 'far too little and far too late'

    United Nations Secretary General António Guterres issued a dire assessment Monday on the current world pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change, saying they were "far too little and far too late."

  • Richard Johnson: Hurricane Ian brought Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen together

    NEW YORK — It took a hurricane to get Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen back together again in the same state. Bundchen left New York after posing for five magazine covers and rode out Hurricane Ian in Miami, while Tom and the other Tampa Bay Buccaneers also fled south to Magic City. “They are burning up the phone lines trying to find a solution to their marital problems,” one source said. “They ...

  • Herschel Walker’s Son Lashes Out at Him After Abortion Revelation

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / APHerschel Walker’s influencer son Christian blasted his father Monday night after The Daily Beast’s story revealing the “pro-life” Senate candidate had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker tweeted after the story was published. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry

  • Hackers release data after LAUSD refuses to pay ransom

    A criminal syndicate had given L.A. Unified until Monday to pay ransom, but released documents early after Supt. Carvalho said he would not negotiate.

  • Teens found a Maserati with the keys inside. Then came tragedy, Florida deputies say

    An illicit early morning joy ride ended in tragedy Sunday in Southwest Florida, an area still reeling from Hurricane Ian.

  • Jeffrey Dahmer’s Secret Interviews About His Serial-Killing Spree Will Give You Nightmares

    Curt Borgwardt/NetflixRyan Murphy and Joe Berlinger are two sides of the same Netflix coin, creating (respective) fiction and non-fiction cottage industries out of notorious true-crime tales. It’s apt, then, that both have simultaneously turned their attention to the most infamous serial killer of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jeffrey Dahmer—Murphy with his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Berlinger with his new Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The third insta