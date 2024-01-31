Animal Care: Search for second dog in fatal attack continues in east-side neighborhood

The search continues for the second dog involved in the Tuesday morning deadly attack of an 85-year-old man, according to the city’s animal care agency.

Animal Control officers are continuing to scope North Kenyon Street and the area around the east-side neighborhood where Willie Mundine was attacked by two dogs. One of the dogs was shot by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer who responded to the aggressive animal call and found Mundine suffering from multiple dog bites. Mundine died at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital shortly after arriving. The coroner's office ruled his death an accident caused by multiple dog bites.

The other canine remains on the loose as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials are asking the public’s help identifying the owner of one of the dogs they say is involved. Police on Wednesday said their investigation into the attack is still early and how the attack unfolded remains in question.

Indianapolis police are asking the public for help identifying the owner(s) of this dog in reference to the fatal attack of 85-year-old Willie Mundine on Jan. 30, 2024 on North Kenyon Street. Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-6169 or call Crime Stoppers.

A news release from the city said animal control officers received complaints the day before the attack about one brown and one black “pitbull-type” dogs attacking people and other dogs on Indianapolis’ near northeast side.

Unable to find the dogs, officers were dispatched to sweep the area and look for them 3-4 times a day for the following 10 days.

Anyone with information about the dog or the attack is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

