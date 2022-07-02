Animal Control determines man who shot dog was protecting 'personal safety'

Jul. 2—A Myersville man shot his neighbor's dog in the rear leg after it allegedly charged at him on his property, officials said.

The shooting, which happened June 5, has led to ongoing animosity between the neighbors.

Jonathan Hervet, 38, said he shot Chloe Shiuk's pit bull mix, Vader, after first firing a warning shot. Hervet said the dog, whom he had not seen before, was loose on his property and disturbing his chickens.

Frederick County Animal Control investigated and found in a June 22 report that Hervet's actions were justified.

" ... Mr. Hervet was acting in the interest of his personal safety when he fired on 'Vader,'" animal control officer Alex Burrell wrote in a report.

Additionally, there was no evidence that Shiuk violated any animal control ordinances, the report said.

Hervet obtained a peace order against Shiuk that's valid through Dec. 17. He also pressed charges against her, alleging harassment.

When reached by phone, Shiuk declined to comment. She referred questions to her attorney, Chris Rolle.

"It's an absolute travesty that this woman's dog got shot and the guy who shot her dog is criminally charging her," Rolle said.

In an application for statement of charges, Hervet alleged that Shiuk contacted him four times by phone and private message after the shooting, and he told her to stop calling him. He wrote in the application that Shiuk also left two bad reviews online about the land clearing and excavating company he owns.

"There was a lot of attacks, like verbally on me and my company, and we gathered that evidence and presented it to the state's attorney ...," Hervet said in an interview.

A court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Vader, a 5-year-old black and white pit bull mix, was shot in his back left leg June 5. He suffered a "through and through" gunshot wound that "entered the front and side of the left back leg just above the left knee, and exited in the back of the leg just above the back of the knee," according to a veterinarian report quoted in the animal control report.

The dog was treated for its injuries and expected to make a complete recovery, Frederick County Animal Control supervisor Sgt. Maggie Hill said June 24.

Hervet said he saw Vader disturbing his chickens in his yard. His wife was also in the yard, he said.

Hervet said he pulled out his 9mm Ruger pistol and fired a warning shot into the ground in hopes of scaring the dog away. He said he has a concealed carry permit for his firearm.

However, the warning shot instead turned the dog's attention to Hervet. He said the dog charged at him, which is when he shot the dog.

He called 911 afterward, and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control responded, Hill said.

Hervet said what happened was terrible and he didn't want to hurt the dog, but it should have never been on his property.

"I'm the sole provider for my family. You know, if the dog attacks my hands, I'm, like, running equipment. Like, how do I provide for my family for the next three months?" Hervet said.

