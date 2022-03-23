Animal Control got tip about alleged Ijamsville animal abuser in 2020

Mar. 23—An Ijamsville man was arrested last week for allegedly sexually abusing dogs, but it wasn't the first time Animal Control came knocking.

Jason Paul Havelt, 43, was charged with seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Officers from the Frederick County Division of Animal Control took two dogs from Havelt's Ijamsville residence after his arrest Thursday, interim director Dave Luckenbaugh said. He said the dogs were doing well Tuesday and had been seen by a veterinarian.

Animal Control investigated Havelt in February of 2020 after an anonymous tipster suggested the division check on the well-being of dogs at the Ijamsville residence, giving few details, according to Luckenbaugh. An officer responded to find six dogs at Havelt's home but didn't find anything out of the ordinary, Luckenbaugh said. Since the 2020 tip was anonymous, Luckenbaugh said they couldn't reach back out to follow up with the tipster to gather more information.

In December 2021, a new tip came to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office alleging Havelt sexually abused a dog, according to charging documents. Police were able to follow up with the tipster and investigate further, the documents indicate.

In a separate case stemming from the animal cruelty investigation, he faces nine charges that include the alleged possession of child pornography, promotion or distribution of child pornography as well as firearms violations, online court records said.

— Mary Grace Keller