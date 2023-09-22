Animal control officer: Richmond woman abandoned four dogs

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman has been accused of abandoning four dogs when she moved out of her residence.

Camie A. Addison, 32, is charged with cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail, in Wayne Circuit Court 3.

Desiree Durbin, an animal control officer with the Richmond Police Department, reported she was sent to a home on Northwest I Street on July 5 after receiving word that four canines had been abandoned there.

Durbin indicated she contacted the property's former tenant, Addison, who claimed a dispatcher told her "she could leave the dogs and it would be the landlord's problem."

The animal control officer said she told Addison she could "not leave dogs behind when moving out of a residence."

Addison said the dogs — named Boots, Buster, Isabel and Ranger — had only been in the home alone for a day, and said she would be returning there to retrieve more of her property.

On July 10, Durbin was again sent to the I Street house after being informed the dogs were still abandoned there.

When she reached Addison by phone, she reportedly said she was in Kentucky, and "didn't have a place to take the dogs so she just left them."

The animal control officer reported the animals had "defecated all over the house" and had no food, water or air conditioning.

"When I stepped inside the house, it was hotter than what it felt like outside," she wrote.

Three dogs were loose in the house and the fourth was in a crate "covered in feces."

The canines were removed from the house and taken to the New Castle Humane Society. Arrangements were made for Melissa Justice, state veterinarian, to examine the animals.

The misdemeanor charge against Addison was filed on Sept. 14, when a warrant was also issued for her arrest.

Court records reflect no prior charges against the RIchmond woman.

