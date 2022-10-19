Animal control rescues two dogs living in filth

Oct. 19—ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man is accused of keeping his dogs in deplorable conditions, according to police reports.

Scotty J. Brown Jr., 21, reportedly neglected his dogs and kept them in filthy, feces-laden conditions, according to police reports.

The city's animal control officer received an anonymous complaint Monday concerning two dogs at a Summer Avenue residence, according to the police report.

Upon arrival, the officer was allowed into the home where he allegedly found garbage, urine and animal feces throughout the first floor, the report said.

The officer soon discovered two dogs — a brown pit bull and a black collie — that appeared to be malnourished and neglected, according to the report.

"The dogs were removed from the house and transported to the Animal Protective League in Kingsville Township, where they will receive proper care," City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.

Brown was cited for prohibitions concerning companion animals, misdemeanors of the first degree, Cooper said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 27 in Ashtabula Municipal Court, records show.

Brown is currently on probation after a judge sentenced him last year to five years of strict community control.

The sentence was handed down after Brown pleaded guilty to pandering sexually oriented material involving minors, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.