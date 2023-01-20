Animal cruelty among indictments handed down

Jan. 19—A complaint of animal neglect and the resulting investigation has led to a Cumberland County Grand Jury indictment against a local woman. That indictment was one of dozens handed down by the panel.

Nancy Irene Lewis was indicted by the grand jury on Jan. 5 on the single count of animal cruelty.

The indictment reads that from Oct. 13, 2021, to Dec. 13, 2021, "did unlawfully and intentionally or knowingly unreasonably fail to provide necessary food, water, care or shelter for an animal in her custody ... "

Witnesses listed on the indictment include an two Tennessee Agriculture Crime Unit investigators, two veterinarians, a sheriff's investigator and two deputies and three members of Horse Haven rescue.

Lewis and all persons indicted by the grand jury are scheduled to appear in Criminal Court for arraignment on Jan. 20.

An indictment is merely an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. The grand jury merely ruled there exists sufficient reason to forward the charges for further judicial review.

Here are the other indictments handed down by the grand jury earlier this month.

Burglary/theft

—Joshua Lee Cross, two counts of aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of more than $1,000, alleged to have occurred on Aug. 11 and involving break-ins at the same residence and theft of silver cutlery pieces. This was investigated by CCSO Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson and stems from a domestic situation.

—Nekisha Jane Woody, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, alleged from thefts of food items from the Dollar General Store on Nov. 13 and Dec. 18, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby.

Assaults

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, alleged on March 1 through April 8, 2012, a superseding indictment replacing a previous indictment. Only changes were dates of the allegations.

—Cristian Misel Garcia, aggravated assault (strangulation) and domestic assault, alleged to have occurred on Sept. 17, 2022, and investigated by CPD's Lt. Jonathan O'Neal, Sgt. Josh Mangas and Ptls. Dakota Gunnels, Keith Sadula and Ethan Wilson.

—Jason Allen Lee, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, alleged on Aug. 16 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Ron Peck.

—Cameron Hadden-David Swanson, two counts of domestic assault, alleged to have occurred on Nov. 2, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jason Powers.

Driving under the influence

—Scottie Lee Caudill, driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless driving, alleged on Aug. 30, 2021, and investigated by THP Trooper Donald Seiber.

—Tanya Joy Dill, second offense driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged on Nov. 13, 2020, and investigated by Fairfield Glade Police Stephanie Pencka and CCSO Deputy Ray Seiber.

—Marlena Lauren Laws, third offense driving under the influence, per se, alleged to have occurred on March 26, 2022, investigated by THP Trooper Bobby Barker.

—Holly Cook Matheson, driving under the influence, alleged on Aug. 15, 2021, and investigated by THP Trooper Donald Seiber.

—Douglas Allen Rayner Jr., fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, and driving on a revoked license, alleged on March 25, 2021, and investigated by CPD Ptls. Ethan Cunningham and Kayce Peters.

Miscellaneous

—Tony Wayne Starkes Jr., aggravated criminal trespassing, alleged on April 2, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Sarah Smith and Nathan Lewis.

