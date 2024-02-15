Animal cruelty arrest announced after raid at western SLC residence

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 57-year-old man was arrested on two charges of cruelty to animals-torture, following the search of a property in western St. Lucie County where investigators were led by an animal welfare organization, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Miguel Cabrera was jailed Wednesday on the felony charges, as St. Lucie County sheriff’s investigators searched his listed address in the 200 block of Godwin Road, which is north of Orange Avenue and west of Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson (center) discusses accusations of an illegal animal slaughterhouse during a news conference alongside Capt. Troy Norman (left) and Richard Couto of Animal Rescue Mission, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

“The prohibited act that focused on these charges is the specific language no person shall shackle or hoist with intent to kill any animal prior to rendering the animal insensitive to pain,” Sheriff Keith Pearson said Thursday.

He said Animal Recovery Mission, an animal welfare organization, brought the case to the agency in December after responding to a Craiglist ad and purchasing a goat. While buying the goat, Pearson said, an “inhumane act” was captured on video.

“They went again back to that residence that was selling the animals and purchased a goat and a pig,” Pearson said. “And again, on that occasion, also witnessed two more inhumane acts.”

Capt. Troy Norman said the purpose of executing a search warrant was to gather additional evidence in the case, and to arrest Cabrera.

“There was also meat that was located there that was from previous slaughters that was actually there for sale,” Norman said.

Detective Clay Mangrum said he reviewed video provided to him and determined it fulfilled the criteria for criminal acts.

“…what we focused on was the manner in which the animals were slaughtered,” Mangrum said. “It’s not being done in a humane manner.”

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson (center) discusses accusations of an illegal animal slaughterhouse during a news conference alongside (from left) Detective Clay Mangrum, Capt. Troy Norman, Richard Couto of Animal Rescue Mission, and Maj. Stephen Sigmon, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Couto, founder of ARM, praised the Sheriff’s Office for acting quickly.

“Bottom line is the animals got what they deserve yesterday (Wednesday),” he said. “People were held accountable.”

Couto said they took about 150 animals, including chickens, roosters, guinea hens, ducks, geese, cattle, sheep and goats from the property Wednesday.

He said the animals will live at an ARM sanctuary and won’t be adopted out.

“The pigs are in their mud holes and their ponds,” he said Thursday. “The cattle are with other cattle in large green 20- to 30-acre pastures. Everybody's doing great.”

Pearson said investigators got additional information “that could link other participants to this.”

“Right now, it's just a matter of them putting the pieces of the puzzle together and holding everybody accountable for their actions,” Pearson said.

