‘This is animal cruelty’: A caged tiger was seen outside a Charlotte venue. Why was it there?

Charlotte residents are scratching their heads after spotting a caged tiger outside of a local event venue over the weekend.

A photo of the tiger was posted to Reddit Saturday night, in front of a building with what appears to be red and orange balloon arches.

“Poor tiger,” one user commented.

“This is cruel,” another wrote.

One user pointed out that the tiger was there for hip hop awards show and birthday celebration for Omega Morris.

According to her Instagram, Morris and her sister, Faith, are entrepreneurs from Chester, South Carolina, and now based in Charlotte.

The party was at Belleza, an event venue on North Polk Street in Pineville, according to Ticket Tailor, the platform used for attendees to purchase tickets.

Tickets, which were $150 per person, included food and unlimited drinks, according to a flyer for the event posted on Morris’ Instagram. The party also featured appearances from No Limit Larry, a DJ on Power 98 FM in Charlotte, along with rappers OJ Da Juiceman and Young Dro.

The tiger was moved inside at some point during the event, according to photos posted to Facebook by Charlotte photographer Marlos Barnette.

“I want to say a deep appreciation to Omega Morris and her team…for the magical birthday party she had last night!” Barnette wrote. “I appreciate you and your team booking me & being part of such an epic event!! Also seeing this beautiful white tiger YES A WHITE TIGER!!”

Morris did not respond to a request for comment from The Charlotte Observer.

Is it legal to have exotic animals in NC?

A couple of Reddit users commented that keeping the tiger in a cage was a form of animal cruelty. But what does the law say about keeping exotic animals?

According to the UNC School of Government, “North Carolina does not have a general law regulating the ownership or possession of exotic or dangerous animals.”

However, most counties, including Mecklenburg, have ordinances that regulate exotic animal ownership, WUNC reported.

According to the Mecklenburg County Animal Control Ordinance, it is against the law for “any person, firm or corporation to keep, maintain, possess or have under their control within the county, any venomous reptile or any other wild exotic animal.”

The law defines an exotic animal as one that would normally be found in a zoo or in the wilderness, is not indigenous to the U.S. or North America, or could cause destruction of property or bodily harm.

However, the law does not apply to “lawfully operated and located pet shops, zoological gardens, scientific research laboratories, circuses, veterinarians harboring such animals for purposes of providing professional medical treatment, wildlife rehabilitators with proper permits, or exhibitors licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture displaying such animals for educational purposes, provided that the animals are maintained in a manner so as to prevent escape.”

If an animal is deemed to be dangerous to the public, it can be seized by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control unit and euthanized “in a humane manner,” the ordinance says.

Why is keeping exotic animals in captivity harmful?

According to Born Free USA, an animal advocacy and wildlife nonprofit, exotic animals should not be kept in captivity because they are wild, potentially dangerous and do not adjust well to captive environments.

“Exotic animals do not make good companions,” Born Free USA says. “They require special care, housing, diet, and maintenance that the average person cannot provide. When in the hands of private individuals, the animals suffer due to poor care. They also pose safety and health risks to their owners and any person coming into contact with them.”

Those in possession of exotic animals often attempt to change the animal, using tactics such as confining them to a small space, chaining them up, declawing and removing teeth, according to Born Free USA.

Since zoos cannot accommodate the number of unwanted exotic animals, they are often euthanized or abandoned, Born Free USA says.