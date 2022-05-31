Animal cruelty charged after man strikes Ocean City seagull: Police

A Willards man was charged with three counts of animal cruelty on May 15 after striking and killing an Ocean City seagull, according to police.

According to the Ocean City Police report, Richard Lee Bortz Jr., 64, struck a seagull with a 10-foot long PVC pipe and then broke the bird's neck before discarding it into a dumpster.

Bortz was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, animal cruelty and animal cruelty cause.

Two witnesses who saw Bortz strike the bird near the Fountainbleau Resort contacted police.

After officers arrived on the scene, they found a seagull in the dumpster that had suffered severe injuries, at which point an animal Control officer arrived to evaluate the bird and consult a bird rehabilitation facility.

Due to the severity and nature of the injuries, the bird had to be euthanized.

Bortz was detained without incident and was taken to the Ocean City Public Safety Building.

