Animal cruelty charges dismissed in New Philadelphia case after judge asks 'what's the violation?'

Jul. 11—PORT CARBON — The most serious offenses against a former New Philadelphia couple charged with animal cruelty were dismissed Tuesday after Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko ruled there was no evidence to substantiate them.

William G. Andrews, 36, and Leighann Olszta, 33, of Girardville, formerly of 189 Valley St., New Philadelphia, were charged by state police Trooper Andrew Moyer of the Frackville station with three counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals-failure to provide shelter or protection; and three summary counts each of neglect of animals-sustenance/water and required application for dog licenses and vaccination against rabies.

After hearing testimony by Moyer and Dana Mansell, a Humane Society police officer with Hillside SPCA, Plachko dismissed the cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals-sustenance/water.

"The dogs appeared to have been fed," he said, adding that prosecutors failed to present any testimony that the couple mistreated the dogs.

The judge held the remaining offenses for Schuylkill County Court.

"That's the best ruling you can get," Plachko told prosecutors.

Moyer told the court he filed the charges after conferring with Mansell about incidents on April 14 and May 12 and 13.

SPCA called

Mansell testified she was called to the Valley Street area for a report of dogs being tethered to a tree and on April 14 found two Akitas inside a shed. She said the structure did not have proper ventilation and, although she could not see clearly inside, there appeared to be no food or water.

Mansell said she returned May 12 and found the shed gone and the two dogs tethered to trees in an area that provided shade from the sun but did not provide shelter.

"There was no food or water visible," Mansell said, noting that she did not approach the animals to get a closer look.

Also on the property was a metal cage in the yard with a Dobermann inside along with two empty metal bowls.

Andrews and Olszta told Mansell their home was destroyed by a fire in March and that they were staying in a hotel.

"They said they didn't have any place to house the dogs," Mansell said.

Olszta also said the animals were hers and that she recently obtained ownership of the Dobermann, Mansell said.

Mansell said at that time she gave Olszta a notice of cruelty violation and gave her 24 hours to give the dogs shelter, water and food.

The following day, May 13, Mansell said she returned and found the Akitas tied to the trees and the Dobermann still in the cage. Olszta surrendered the Dobermann to the SPCA.

She said the dog was subsequently checked by a veterinarian and determined to be in relatively good health, with no visible signs of starvation or lack of hydration.

'You said you cared'

Under cross examination by Public Defender Andrea L. Thompson, Andrews' attorney, Mansell said she determined the shed was "insufficient." She told Thompson that was her opinion.

Thompson asked Mansell if she was told by Andrews that the Dobermann was in a cage because it bit him and may be a danger to the other dogs. Mansell said she was informed.

Olszta's court-appointed attorney, Eric Filer, of Reading, after asking Mansell if the animals had a clean and sanitary shelter that protected them from the weather, at one point asked, "The harm is that they were outside on a sunny day?"

"Yes," Mansell replied.

He also asked Mansell if the dogs could have survived if they had no food or water from the time she first saw them in April until May 12.

She said a dog can typically go three months without food but can only survive three or four weeks without water.

When questioning Moyer, Thompson asked the trooper if the dogs were in such grave danger why did neither he or Mansell provide them with food or water.

"Why would I be responsible for that?" Moyer replied.

Thompson countered by saying, "You said you cared."

'What's the violation?'

In closing, Thompson said although the living conditions of the dogs may not have been ideal, they don't represent cruelty. She also said her client was not the owner of the dogs, as admitted by Olszta.

Filer told the court there was no evidence presented that his client knowingly or recklessly behaved in a manner that could be considered cruel to animals.

Assistant District Attorney David Noon told Plachko there was enough circumstantial evidence to prove a prima facie case and have all charges held for Schuylkill County Court.

The judge disagreed.

He said Mansell saw the Dobermann for the first time on May 12 and on the following day it was surrendered to the SPCA by Olszta.

"What's the violation?" Plachko said.

Plachko also said there was no evidence presented that the dogs were malnourished and no evidence they were confined to the same area all day and night.

