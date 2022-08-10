Animal cruelty charges filed against Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder

Aug. 10—WILKES-BARRE — Police filed animal cruelty charges against Darren Snyder after viewing a video obtained by a witness who told them the alleged abuse "consistently" happens while the dogs are walked.

Snyder, 46, who is in his second four-year term as elected Wilkes-Barre City Controller, did not immediately return a call Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.

The video was obtained by our news partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU and can be seen attached to this story.

On Aug. 4 police filed charges of disorderly conduct and two counts of cruelty to animals, all misdemeanors, against Snyder. He was issued a summons Tuesday and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 13 in Luzerne County Central Court.

The criminal complaint said police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street at 12:32 a.m. on Aug. 4 where they spoke to the witness, Kaitlyn Pelchar. Police were provided a video of the abuse Pelchar made from a window where she was working at 11 p.m. on Aug. 3 as Snyder was walking two dogs.

The complaint said Pelchar attempted, but was unable, to video abuse that occurred on Aug. 2.

At that time, Pelchar saw Snyder kick one of the dogs so hard that she "was able to hear the dogs (sic) jaw clasp closed from inside her work window."

The video Pelchar provided police showed Snyder "violently" pull the leash of the small dog and lift the animal "completely off the ground by his neck." He also kicked the dog multiple times. "On the last kick he stomped on the rear of the dog where the back meets the tail and the dogs (sic) legs seemed to give out."

The video showed similar treatment of the large dog Snyder had on a leash, but because of the animal's size he was unable to lift it off the ground. The dog was kicked and stomped on.

Both dogs were and slapped on the rear until they sat down. The small dog was slapped "so hard that it can be heard on the video until it also sat down."

Police entered the video into evidence.

Snyder, a Democrat who was first elected to the office in 2015, was previously issued citations for public drunkenness. He pleaded guilty to a non-traffic citation in 2021 and was fined. A citation filed in 2020 was dismissed by District Justice Thomas Malloy and Snyder said he performed public service.

