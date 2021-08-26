An animal dewormer to treat COVID? Poison control centers see uptick in calls; stores sell out

A warning from the Food and Drug Administration hasn't stopped people from taking a livestock deworming drug they believe will treat COVID-19.

Poison control centers across the nation have received an uptick in calls about the drug ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine often used to treat cattle and pigs.

Gaylord Lopez, executive director for the Georgia Poison Control Center, told USA TODAY it has already received 15 to 16 calls in August compared to the typical one call a month.

Lopez said one woman called the center after purchasing the sheep version but didn't have any side effects.

Others have called the center and reported significant symptoms, ranging from extreme vomiting to blurred vision, he added.

The Georgia center received calls from the Alabama Poison Control Center last week asking if it was also getting calls about ivermectin poisoning.

"Across the board the message is standard. 'Stop using,'" Lopez said.

In pill form, the drug can be used to treat parasites in humans, and the National Institutes of Health is also funding a trial of drugs, including ivermectin, to potentially use to treat COVID-19.

However, the livestock version, which many are flocking to purchase, is highly concentrated and toxic to people, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Concerns over improper usage of the livestock version also led the FDA to warn the public to not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously y'all. Stop it," the federal agency's Twitter account shared on Saturday.

In Florida, a representative from the Jacksonville sector of the Florida Poison Control Center said calls have increased across the state for the livestock drug.

In August, the state has received 27 calls compared to 11 in July. Before then, the center had received six calls since January.

The Texas Poison Control has received 150 calls about ivermectin poisoning since January, with 55 of those calls coming in the past month, KXXN reported.

Stuart Heard, executive director of California's Poison Control System, told USA TODAY that calls regarding the drug have remained steady in the past year, with 25% related to COVID-19.

"We advise them not to do it," Heard said.

Some Tractor Supply Co. stores nationwide don't have any ivermectin in the injectable form on their shelves. Others have reported having a low supply.

A location in Texas said they wouldn't have any for months due to a supply issue. Another location in Southern California said they were keeping the drug in the back of the store and keeping an eye on it due to the increase of people trying to use it on themselves.

Five out of six stores in Oklahoma that were contacted by USA TODAY said they were sold out.

"It surprises me when people don't want to take the vaccine but will take a product for cows or sheep," Lopez said.

