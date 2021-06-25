Animal guts turn New Orleans street into ‘scene from Men in Black.’ What was it?

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A pile of animal innards strewn across a New Orleans roadway has people scratching their heads. What was it — and how did it end up in the middle of a busy city street?

The pinkish-brown blobs blocked a road in the Irish Channel neighborhood on Thursday, emanating a less-than-pleasant odor that cut through the 91-degree heat, The Times-Picayune reported.

The city urged drivers to avoid the area while sanitation and hazmat teams worked to clean up the mess. The size of the mystery remains hatched all sorts of theories about what it could be; early rumors suggested shark or whale innards.

Collin Arnold, who heads the city’s Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness office, pointed out what he thought was a hoof.

“We’re not sure how it happened,” Arnold told The Times-Picayune, “but we’re trying to get it mitigated as soon as possible.”

It’s still not exactly clear what the creature was, but city officials said an initial analysis by experts at the Audubon Nature Zoo determined the remains were that of a large “terrestrial animal, most likely a cow.” That didn’t stop people from coming up with their own theories, however.

“What the fudge is going on there looks, like someone be ran over big foot,” one person commented under photos of the scene shared by City Hall.

“This feels like a scene from Men in Black,” another person commented.

Crews were able to clear the roadway around 2 p.m. CDT. City officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Sanitation crews were sent to clean up a pile of animal remains that were dumped in the middle of a New Orleans roadway on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
