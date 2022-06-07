Animal rescue CEO arrested after police found 30 decaying cats and dogs inside South Carolina home

The CEO of an animal rescue group was arrested after the decomposing bodies of more than two dozen cats and dogs were discovered inside her South Carolina home.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office found 28 dead dogs and two dead cats inside the home of Caroline Pennington, a fairly high-profile figure within the animal rescue community and the 47-year-old CEO of GROWL. Authorities at the time were investigating reports from a neighbor — who claimed the Columbia residence “smelled of death” — when they made the gruesome discovery on May 22.

All of the animals were found lying in their own waste and still inside their cages, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. They had been dead for a “significant amount of time,” police said, with most of them having seemingly succumb to “starvation and dehydration.”

Authorities called the incident “a disturbing and extreme case of animal cruelty.”

“It’s appalling, and it’s heartbreaking,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement.

“This is someone who was entrusted by the community to care for these animals and find them homes. She betrayed that trust, and she betrayed the trust of these innocent animals who relied on her.”

Deputies on Friday arrested Pennington, who was also employed by the Kershaw County Humane Society. She’s facing 30 counts of of ill-treatment of animals.

Jamie Woodington, a spokesperson for KCHS, said the agency only just learned of Pennington’s arrest. She resigned on Thursday as the group’s president and just less than 24 hours before she was taken into custody, citing personal reasons.

“Everyone at KCHS is very distraught and appalled at the charges levied on Ms. Pennington,” Woodington told WAFB9. “Our sole mission is to care for all the animals that come in our doors.”