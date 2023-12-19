Animal rescue volunteers travel far to find homes for 'little furry hitchhikers'

Natasha Inthirath of Owego helps rescue stray cats, find homes for animals in need and even travels as far as Kentucky to save dogs from being euthanized.

If she gets a phone call late at night to help get a cat out of a tree, she doesn’t hesitate.

“OK, I will be right there. Just send me the location,” she will say.

Dan Washburn, the founder of Danimal's Help, holds a brown Labrador puppy. He started the animal rescue just over a year ago.

Inthirath is a volunteer for Danimal’s Help, an animal rescue based in Endicott which just celebrated its first anniversary last month. Danimal’s Help rescues stray and injured animals, fosters them and helps them find homes. The rescue also traps stray cats, gets them neutered or spayed and adopts them or releases them.

Dan Washburn of Endicott founded Danimal’s Help last year. Since then, he’s crawled into a drain to rescue a cat, climbed up trees to rescue other wayward felines and even rescued a miniature horse, Inthirath said.

She and Washburn have been friends for more than 10 years. She doesn’t mind participating in some late-night rescues if he needs help, she said.

“I’m on call for him any time,” she said.

Inthirath also helps with adoption events, she said.

Adam Foster, left; and Natasha Inthirath with a great Dane rescued by Danimal’s Help. The couple volunteer for the rescue which started just over a year ago.

“I just want everybody to have a companion or a best friend,” she said. “Everybody needs one.”

Most of the animals they rescue come from Broome County and the surrounding area. Others come from a Kentucky shelter that Inthirath says euthanizes dogs.

“Their time is up at the shelter,” she said.

Inthirath and her boyfriend, Dan Foster, another volunteer; have traveled to Kentucky to save dogs’ lives.

“They’re little furry hitchhikers,” she said of the dogs she’s driven from Kentucky back to New York.

Many of the dogs rescued from Kentucky are mother dogs with puppies or pregnant dogs. One dog gave birth on the way home from Kentucky. Her family took in one of the puppies, who likes to snuggle with her young son, Jayce.

Natasha Inthirath has her hands full of puppies rescued by Danimal’s Help. She’s been a volunteer for the animal rescue since it started just over a year ago.

She’s glad to save the dogs and give them a new "leash on life," she said.

“It feels good for the most part,” she said. “You know the job is never going to be done. You can’t save them all.”

Once the dogs get to New York, some will need to go to foster homes until they’re ready for adoption. Danimal’s Help has about five foster homes now but could always use more, she said.

Danimal’s Help at an adoption event. The animal rescue started just over a year ago.

“If we had more volunteers and more fosters, we could save more dogs,” Inthirath said.

She often spends weekends at adoption events if she’s not going to Kentucky or saving stray cats. But all the hard work is worth it, she said.

“I think every person should own an animal,” she said. “They’re great for support. They give you unconditional love. They definitely know our emotions.”

Danimal’s Help often partners with another local rescue, Every Cat's Dream, Inthirath said.

Jayce Updyke holds a puppy rescued through Danimal’s Help. His mother, Natasha Inthirath, is an active volunteer for the rescue.

“We work very closely with one another,” she said.

Even though Inthirath juggles two jobs and a family, she will always make time for saving animals, she said.

“We can’t save them all,” she said. “But we are going to save as many as we can.”

More about Natasha Inthirath

Home: Owego

Hometown: Johnson City

Family: Son, Jayce Updyke, 7; boyfriend, Adam Foster.

Career: Business development agent in internet sales for Gault Auto and direct support professional for Racker

How to help

To volunteer, foster, or donate pet supplies or make a monetary donation, go to Danimalshelp.com or find Danimal's Help on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Danimal's Help rescues stray, injured animals in Endicott