Animal rights protesters accused of 'bullying' shooting show after calling it to be cancelled for letting children attend for free

Animal rights protesters have been accused of "bullying" a shooting show after calling for it to be cancelled for offering free access for children.

The Great British Shooting Show, to be held at the Birmingham NEC in February, has come under fire from activists who claim it is "promoting" shooting to under-15s.

So far almost 100,000 people have signed a petition calling on the event, which showcases shooting, game and conservation, to be axed.

Jen Nolan, who set up the petition to ban the event, said: "The show is inviting children 15 years and under for free - this is teaching them that it's ok to shoot, hunt and kill innocent animals for fun, which is unacceptable when society is trying to encourage compassion and care for the planet and its inhabitants during the environmental crisis we find ourselves in.

"I want them (the NEC) to cancel it altogether because it's time to oppose this outdated hobby of shooting and hunting wild animals for fun in the UK, and ban blood sports once and for all."

However, shooting and countryside organisations have accused these activists of "bullying" and using concern for children to get shooting banned.

Dr Connor O'Gorman, head of policy and campaigns at the British Association of Shooting and Conservation, which is exhibiting at the event, said: "The best way people can prevent animal rights extremism is by supporting these events.

"Animal rights extremists are using online petitions to bully and harass people.

"Anyone making a living like butchers and people running shoots are at risk.

He added: "[The activists] have no interest in anything but their own voice and being outraged about whatever the latest issue is. This is a growing problem in society driven by social media and they will keep going until everything is banned."

Steve Morgan, the head of publicity for the Great British Shooting Show, said the petition writer had "manipulated" the facts, as children are not allowed in without a responsible adult.

He added: "We have only done that to take financial sting out of visits to shows for families.

"The other good thing about that is young people who come to the show can get guidance from parents and learn how to do it safely and responsibly and if they become game shooters in the future they can learn about the conservation practices that underpin the whole thing.

"I think they're whipping up anger, we have always used the word accompanied and they've not included that in their petition. They are trying to make us look irresponsible. They try and paint a picture that children can freely come to the show and buy a gun or a knife but that's not true."

However, animal rights organisations disagree.

Elisa Allen, director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), said: "It's up to society to draw children, particularly boys, away from a fascination with violence - not encourage it, which is what this show shamefully does in the name of making a few bob.

"Peta encourages compassionate locals, parents, and children to demand that the NEC cancel this cruel and twisted event."