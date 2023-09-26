Animal sanctuary owner has gag order revised

Sep. 26—NEWFANE — Tracy Murphy's gag order was lifted by Judge John Ottaviano in Niagara County Court on Monday morning following her attorneys' objections to its constitutionality. In a different court on Monday, the judge who handed down the gag order recused himself from the case entirely, due to interaction with Murphy on a dating website.

Murphy, 61, is accused of failing to return livestock to the rightful owner in the Town of Newfane, a charge of misdemeanor petit larceny that carries up to year in jail or three years probation. She was arrested on Aug. 2, 2022.

Supporters, as well as detractors, argued for and against Murphy. Her attorneys say Murphy found two calves in need on her land and put them in her barn out of compassion. Local farmers, such as Niagara County Farm Bureau member Jim Bittner, said that farmer's rights must be upheld.

"Two cows wandered onto the Asha's property," Bittner said. "The owners of Asha's know who those cows belong to, but refused to return them. Let that sink in for a minute. This is just plain wrong."

Newfane Justice Bruce Barnes had imposed the gag order, which Murphy's attorney, Chris Carraway, found to be too broad as it barred Murphy from social media altogether. However, the order has continued to be upheld despite objections to Barnes, as well as to state Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita who ruled in August that the matter wasn't in the jurisdiction and should go to Niagara County Court.

Finally, Ottaviano did rule that the gag order would be limited to prohibiting Murphy from, "referencing the complainant, his home, place of business, family or farm in any social media content."

Carraway said that Murphy has been the only one harmed by the gag order, as it has had a chilling effect on her own animal sanctuary work, promoting events and finding employees.

Carraway also noted while Murphy had to remain silent, posts on social media often contained death threats and this frightened her.

"Someone invariably posts, 'We used to hang cattle rustlers!'," Carraway said. "You don't know who's joking."

Barnes also recused himself on Monday afternoon after Carraway argued that an interaction between Murphy and Barnes on Match.com three years ago rendered a fair judgement from Barnes questionable.

Barnes asked if the interaction, which Carraway characterized as Barnes sending Murphy a message, her replying and Barnes messaging again, could be described as romantic, to which Carraway said that was the nature of the website.

"What does she think?" Barnes asked then, to which Murphy whispered to Carraway, who passed on that the incident made Murphy feel she couldn't get a fair judgement.

At that point, Barnes said he'd recuse the case to Newfane Justice Scott Boudenum.

Murphy is scheduled back in Newfane Justice Court on Nov. 14.