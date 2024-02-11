Animal shelter closes ‘indefinitely’ due to staffing issues
A local animal shelter has closed its doors.
The Champaign County Animal Welfare League said in a social media post on Sunday that due to staffing issues, it is now closed to the public “indefinitely.”
>> 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Ohio nightclub
“We understand how valuable low cost vetting is to the community, and will be doing our best to re-open as soon as we can,” the post said.
For updates from CCAWL, you can visit its Facebook page.