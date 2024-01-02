Animal shelter in crisis as more dogs come in

Winter is available for adoption at Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement.

More than 15 dogs have been at the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement Shelter for over a month. For some, time is running out.

"The dogs are what's overwhelming," said shelter administrator Jessica Hilderbran. "It's constant, unfortunately."

From the beginning of December until Dec. 21, the shelter has taken in more than 120 animals, mostly dogs, and it constantly remains at capacity. Unlike other counties in North Carolina, like Buncombe, there is no humane society that has its own facility in Gaston County, and for around two years now, Animal Care and Enforcement has been almost constantly overwhelmed, said office manager Elizabeth Henderson.

"The animals just keep coming," she said. "It seems like we're in crisis mode. We've been struggling for a very long time. It takes a huge toll on the staff mentally and physically."

The shelter euthanizes an animal at least once a week, according to staff. In one recent week, 11 animals were euthanized, and during another week, five animals were euthanized, although those numbers also account for animals that owners bring in to be put down.

Adoption coordinator Laura Day said that there simply aren't enough people in Gaston County wanting to adopt animals.

"There's just so many animals in Gaston County. It doesn't seem to balance out," she said.

The holidays add an additional wrench to an already difficult situation.

Because shelter staff have to wait three business days for an owner to potentially claim an animal, the Christmas holiday had some animals waiting up to a week before they could be placed on the adoption floor.

"It puts others at risk, unfortunately," forcing staff to make tough decisions, Henderson said.

Kennel supervisor Tori Johnston said that the overwhelmed shelter takes "an emotional toll and a physical toll" on shelter staff, as the work demands empathy.

"We've been consistently full for months now. We've not had a break," she said.

The shelter staff take dogs out of their kennels to walk them often bonding with the animals.

Eventually, the revolving door can cause compassion fatigue, Johnston said.

"They burn out. It's a constant thing," she said.

Herbie is available for adoption at Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement.

Euthanasia especially impacts staff emotionally, Hilderbran said.

"It's like losing one of your own animals," she added.

Henderson said people can help by being responsible pet owners, as well as giving animals they adopt time to adapt to their new surroundings.

Giving a dog time to adjust is crucial to its success, she said, and some owners bring dogs back after only a day or two.

"We are not a dumping ground," she said. "We can't pick up the pieces for you."

Harlow is available for adoption at Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement.

Day said she simply wants to see the animals there do well once adopted.

"I think we all just want to see their pets succeed in a home," she said.

Johnston agreed.

"This isn't a life for them here, to be kenneled 23 hours a day," she said.

Dirk is available for adoption at Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement.

