Animal Shelter Shares Hilariously Truthful Post About 110-Pound 'Hot Mess' Dog

Hilary Hanson
·2 min read

A big dog with an underbite and slight odor issue has won hearts across the internet thanks to a sweet but honest post from a North Carolina animal shelter.

“Billy Bob - 110#, tongue hangs out way too much, terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger, smells a little, and loves every person he has ever met,” Burke County Animal Services posted Wednesday on Facebook. “Someone adopt this hot mess! We promise you won’t regret it!”

Billy Bob sits in a van with Officer Lyn Campbell.
The post, which also specifies Billy Bob is a mastiff, includes two winning photos of Billy Bob.

The big dog, who is actually “a little on the thin side” for his frame, was found wandering on a farm in the rain earlier this month, Burke County Animal Services director Kaitlin Settlemyre told The Charlotte Observer.

She added that since he’d been at the shelter, staff had “discovered he is a giant baby who is not aware of his large size.”

Billy Bob has been described as a
Billy Bob has been described as a "giant baby."

The post garnered hundreds of likes and shares and an influx of interest in Billy Bob. He’s currently staying with a local family for a pre-adoption trial to make sure he’s the right fit, and “everything is going well,” Settlemyre told HuffPost in an email.

But for any of Billy Bob’s other new fans, there are lots of other ways to help dogs like him.

“I love that Billy Bob is getting loads of attention, but I would love for the nation to know that our animal shelters nationwide are in a severe crisis, and I’m sure there is a Billy Bob near them!” Settlemyre said. “Talk to your shelters and rescues and see what you can do to support their efforts during this time.”

She added that in Billy Bob’s absence, Burke County Animal Services is still collecting donations to help its other “hot messes” and buy new tables and chairs “because Billy ate ours.”

