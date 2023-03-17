Animal welfare breach Orkney councillor to do unpaid work

An Orkney councillor who admitted two breaches of animal welfare laws has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Independent councillor James Moar, 67, who is a farmer, caused unnecessary suffering to two cows last year.

He also admitted failing to ensure the needs of a number of cattle were being met.

At Kirkwall Sheriff Court, he was told to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 180 hours because of his guilty plea.

The community payback order will see him under supervision for two years, and also having to comply with animal welfare conditions.

The incidents, breaching the Animal Health and Welfare Scotland Act 2006, took place at his home address in Deerness, where he has about 50 cattle and a number of sheep.

He failed to provide the two cows with veterinary treatment or pain relief for their foot infections.

He also failed to provide them with sufficient nutrition which led to them becoming emaciated and requiring euthanasia.

The councillor also admitted to failing to provide cattle with comfortable, clean, and dry resting areas, feed that was free of faecal contamination, and failed to seek veterinary treatment for their lameness.

Defence solicitor Tommy Allan had previously said his client had cooperated fully with inspectors through the process.