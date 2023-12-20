'He is an animalistic predator': Man raped woman walking to Forest Park bus stop

German Mathews is led out of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway's courtroom after being sentenced Wednesday to 19 years in prison on charges of rape, felonious assault and kidnapping.

The attack happened on an April morning as a woman was walking to a Forest Park bus stop, on her way to work.

German Mathews, a 40-year-old Nicaraguan man, spotted the woman, then advanced toward her as she walked across a gas station parking lot. He pulled his hoodie over his head.

When Mathews was near the woman, who is developmentally disabled, she moved to the side, to let him walk past her.

Mathews then grabbed her and threw her down a hill, into a wooded area. He sexually assaulted her and beat her so badly in the head and face, according to Forest Park police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer, his hands were "covered in the victim's blood."

A bystander saw the attack and called 911. As police rushed to where it was happening, Mathews was still on top of the woman. He tried to run away but was arrested after a brief pursuit.

It was an unprovoked and brutal attack on a complete stranger, Dreyer said in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Wednesday as a judge sentenced Mathews to 19 years in prison. The 44-year-old woman suffered multiple facial fractures and head injuries. Dryer, who has worked in law enforcement for more than two decades, said it was, by far, one of the most heinous crimes she has ever investigated.

Mathews "preyed upon an innocent victim," she said. "He is an animalistic predator whose actions are beyond words."

Mathews in U.S. illegally

Mathews was in the U.S. illegally at the time of the April 29 attack, which happened near Winton Road and Smiley Avenue.

Once he's released from prison, he is expected to be deported.

Mathews has been deported a total of five times, but has repeatedly returned.

His attorney, James Bogen, told Judge Alison Hatheway that Mathews grew up poor in Nicaragua. He came to this country undocumented, Bogen said, to escape poverty.

Bogen said that when the attack happened, Mathews was intoxicated and has no memory of it. Sometime before, he had stolen alcohol from a nearby convenience store.

Possessed by a demon

Bogen said when he showed Mathews an officer's bodycam video, which captured part of the attack, "he was horrified."

"He feels terrible about what he did," Bogen said.

Mathews told officials that he felt that he was "possessed by a demon" at the time.

Bogen said that based on examinations of Mathews after the attack, it's likely Mathews had experienced alcohol-induced psychosis.

The man who attacked the stranger "is not the German Mathews you see here today," Bogen told Hatheway.

Mathews pleaded guilty in November to rape, felonious assault and kidnapping. The state prison system could hold him for up to 5½ additional years, depending on his conduct while in prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nicaraguan man sentenced for rape, beating of woman in Ohio