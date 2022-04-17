Animals around the world partake in Easter fun

The Guardian

Inflation hit 8.5% in March as a mix of post-pandemic demand, price gouging and the Ukraine war dragged down Biden’s ratings The Republican senators John Barrasso, left, and Mike Crapo, right, try to pin inflation on Joe Biden on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA In the days leading up to the release of the US labor department’s latest inflation report, the White House tried to deflate expectations. White House officials said they expected the March inflati