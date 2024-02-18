Animals killed as barn burns down in Darien

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple animals were killed as a barn burned down in Darien on Saturday night, according to authorities.

Authorities responded to the barn on Alleghany Road, which was fully involved. A dog, a pig and at least one goat were rescued, but at least one horse and one cow died. There were no human casualities.

The house next to the barn had no substantial damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Aidan Joly

