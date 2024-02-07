All animals in large-scale Middleburg surrender adopted or in rescues, forever homes needed

All animals brought in from the large-scale surrender in January have now been adopted or sent to rescues.

Action News Jax told you when a large number of dogs and cats at a home in Middleburg were surrendered to Clay County Animal Services.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the animals was not criminally charged.

Clay County announced that the last dogs (out of more than 100 animals surrendered) left the temporary shelter at the Clay County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

There are still dogs and cats from the surrender, that while being taken care of, need a forever home. If you are in the position to adopt a new furry friend here’s a list of the following rescues that participated:

Safe Animal Shelter Middleburg

S.A.F.E. of St. Augustine

Ana’s Angels

Paw Paws pet rescue

Puppy Hill Farm Animal Rescue

Homemade Hounds

Dogs and cats are also at Clay County Animal Services, available for adoption

For more information on the rescues involved, how to adopt the animal, and how to continue to donate, click here. Remember, every one of the shelters listed also has other animals not related to the surrender that also need homes.

The county wants to thank the community for sharing information, volunteers, those who donated, and of course those who have and continue to adopt. The community came together and the entire county is thankful.

