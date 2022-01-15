Animals rescued from Olivehurst home

Jan. 15—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said 61 animals were seized Thursday at an Olivehurst home as the result of an animal cruelty investigation.

In a news release sent on Friday, the department said Yuba County Animal Care Services (ACS), with the help of Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) deputies, code enforcement officers, and Sheriff's Posse volunteers, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue in Olivehurst and discovered dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions in and around the home.

YCSO said 61 animals were seized and taken into safekeeping for care and treatment.

According to the release, YCSO said the residence was uninhabitable and that animals ranging from livestock and poultry to domestic animals were found living in the home. YCSO said the home was cluttered with garbage and feces and that many animals were found in small crates and in malnourished conditions. A single dead horse also was located and removed.

YCSO said there was "no suspect present at the time of the search."

An investigation into the home began on Dec. 28, 2021, when ACS responded to animal welfare concerns from neighbors and a report of a dead horse at the property. ACS said its officers "observed several animals in plain sight at the 2nd Avenue residence that appeared in poor condition, prompting the escalation of the investigation" that led to Thursday's search warrant and rescue of the animals at the property.

"This case was a prime example of stellar teamwork by all involved. We had members from Code Enforcement, Animal Care Services, and our Operations divisions involved from the beginning," said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson in the release. "The Sheriff's Posse was instrumental as well, and had it not been for everyone's involvement and coordination the operation would not have been possible. Men and women from the posse rallied and brought their personally owned trailers and vehicles out to assist with the recovery. The willingness of the various members of our department to work together made this possible. The continued care and treatment of the animals that were saved will require additional cooperation as Animal Care Services and members of the Posse will be tasked with the housing and upkeep of these animals. It was truly remarkable to see the work of these men and women who rescued these animals. The condition of the animals and the setting in which they were found was deplorable. Staff never complained, and simply trudged forward in a flooded field and into a house full of debris, litter and feces, for the benefit of these animals. I would like to thank all involved in the investigation, the operation, and the continued care of these neglected animals."

YCSO said the animals were transported to two different county facilities and were immediately seen by a veterinarian. The animals will remain under Yuba County care as the criminal investigation continues. Once the criminal case has been adjudicated, they will be available for adoption.

The nonprofit Yuba County Animal Care Services Volunteers "ACS STARS" is accepting monetary donations toward feed and medical care of the seized animals, YCSO said. The department said product donations such as dog food, pig food, poultry food, and hay also would be appreciated and can be coordinated by contacting the Yuba County Animal Care Services Office at 530-741-6478.

The home in which the animals were found has been deemed unsafe to occupy by Yuba County Code Enforcement and a criminal investigation remains active and ongoing. YCSO said investigators will be forwarding the case to the Yuba County District Attorney, requesting an arrest warrant for felony animal cruelty. The identity of the alleged suspect is being withheld at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation and DA review, YCSO said.