How do animals stay cool during heatwaves? By 'splooting'

Unlike most humans, animals outside don't benefit from air conditioning when sweltering temperatures are unrelenting in the summer.

But some animals sploot — yes sploot — to cope.

“On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat,” according to the New York City's Department of Parks & Recreation. "It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping."

Last summer, the department shared a photo of a squirrel splooting on the ground, although squirrels aren't alone in using the tactic. The department warned city residents not to worry if they see other animals in a similar position. According to the National Park Service, splooting animals “lay spread-eagle, usually face down with all arms and legs spread out” in an effort to lower their body temperature.

If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine. On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping. pic.twitter.com/pD1T3lPbBH — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 9, 2022

White-tailed Antelope Squirrel (Ammospermophilus leucurus) look like pastel chipmunks. They practice "heat dumping", lying with their belly pressed to the cool ground in the shade. This releases heat in their body, cooling them down. Credit Andy Bridges (hl) #PetrifiedForest pic.twitter.com/yR3jxEBnAa — Petrified Forest NP (@PetrifiedNPS) July 22, 2020

Here's a look at animals splooting around the world

A dog cools down after a dog race on July 6, 2014 in Munich. Several hundred dogs of breed "Pug" replace the second Munich Mopsrennen and run a 50-meter course in competition.

A giant panda climbs over blocks of ice as it tries to cool off in its enclosure at the Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province Aug. 7, 2013.

A red panda lies next to large blocks of ice to cool off in its enclosure at the Wuhan Zoo on August 7, 2013, in central China's Hubei province.

A golden monkey lies on the ground to cool down on a scorching day at the Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan city, central China's Hubei province, July 24, 2016.

A semiconscious kite lies by the roadside on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, on May 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Animals 'sploot' to stay cool in sweltering heat. Here's what it is.