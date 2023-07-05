How do animals stay cool during heatwaves? By 'splooting'
Unlike most humans, animals outside don't benefit from air conditioning when sweltering temperatures are unrelenting in the summer.
But some animals sploot — yes sploot — to cope.
“On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat,” according to the New York City's Department of Parks & Recreation. "It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping."
Last summer, the department shared a photo of a squirrel splooting on the ground, although squirrels aren't alone in using the tactic. The department warned city residents not to worry if they see other animals in a similar position. According to the National Park Service, splooting animals “lay spread-eagle, usually face down with all arms and legs spread out” in an effort to lower their body temperature.
If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine. On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping. pic.twitter.com/pD1T3lPbBH
— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 9, 2022
White-tailed Antelope Squirrel (Ammospermophilus leucurus) look like pastel chipmunks. They practice "heat dumping", lying with their belly pressed to the cool ground in the shade. This releases heat in their body, cooling them down. Credit Andy Bridges (hl) #PetrifiedForest pic.twitter.com/yR3jxEBnAa
— Petrified Forest NP (@PetrifiedNPS) July 22, 2020
Sploot like nobody’s watching…#SplootSeason pic.twitter.com/aqqRhmM5QJ
— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) July 27, 2022
Here's a look at animals splooting around the world
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Animals 'sploot' to stay cool in sweltering heat. Here's what it is.