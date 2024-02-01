Animals Stay Cool at Perth Zoo as Heatwave Hits

Animals at Perth Zoo are staying cool this summer, with rhinos wallowing in mud, and other residents enjoying icy treats amid exceptionally high temperatures.

According to the zoo, Memphis the southern white rhino has been enjoying his mud bath as a relief from the hot weather, an activity that not only helps him stay cool but also acts as a natural insect repellent and gives protection from the sun.

Meanwhile, the Asian small-clawed otters have been staying close to their pool, and indulging in fishy ice blocks between swims.

According to local reports, temperatures in the Perth area hit 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on Thursday. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful