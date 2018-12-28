These are the animals that went extinct in 2018

With the end of 2018 comes the near-certain reality that some critters, after millions of years of existence on Earth, are gone for good.

There's little question that humanity's continued exploitation of wild animals and the depletion of their habitats have left many species either clinging to existence, or at worst, extinct. Today's extinctions are happening 100 to 1000 times faster than the expected, natural rate of die-offs. It's grim.

"The topic gets a hold of people in a way that few things do," Sea McKeon, a biology professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland and co-host of "The Naturalist Podcast," said in an interview.

2017 saw the extinctions of multiple lizard species and a bat. This year, scientists brought news that three bird species that were thought potentially extinct, have gone completely extinct.

Using a novel analysis, biologists at the conservation group BirdLife International published research concluding that Hawaii's insect-eating forest-bird, the poʻouli, is now extinct, along with two Brazilian songbirds: the Cryptic Treehunter and the Alagoas Foliage-gleaner.

The Poʻo-uli. More

Image: Paul E. Baker/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A charismatic blue parrot, however, was perhaps the year's most publicized extinction. The Spix’s Macaw — a notable character in Disney's animated film Rio — is now believed to be extinct in the wild. Some 50 of the talkative birds, unable to persist in the wilderness, are kept alive in captivity.

But it's often the lesser known or rarely-heard-of species — like the Cryptic Treehunter — that bite the dust.

"The reality of extinction is the disappearances that nobody notices," said McKeon.

Famous or not, declaring any species extinct or likely extinct is a difficult endeavor.

"It is very challenging to know whether a species has truly gone extinct," Trond Larsen, an ecologist at the environmental organization Conservation International, said over email.

"For example, if we spend weeks or even months searching for individuals in the last known location of a species, what does it mean if we don’t find any?" added Larsen, who spends considerable time assessing species in deep rainforest environments.

So when an extinction is finally declared, it's not something scientists — who are typically hesitant to make such indisputable claims — do lightly.

"It butts against scientific conservatism," said McKeon.

The bad news beyond extinction

2018 also saw species that may go extinct at any moment.

Of note is the vaquita, the dolphin-like porpoise that lives in the Sea of Cortez. The vaquita, only discovered in the late 1950s, is the smallest marine mammal on Earth.

And there are less than 30 wild vaquita left.

"We’re about to lose it," said McKeon.

At this point, he said, there's not much conservationists can do, but watch.

Catching such wild marine creatures and trying to keep them alive in a captive setting isn't just hugely expensive, it might hasten the species' demise.

A total extinction — stoked by illegal fishing practices wherein the small vaquita are unintentionally caught in nets — may soon be this endearing critter's fate.