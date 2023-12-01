Animation: How fatal Ohio bus crash happened
A report and footage released by the Ohio Department of Public Safety revealed additional details about a fatal Nov. 14 crash that killed three high school students and three adults on Interstate 70 in Licking County.
The report says that a 2019 semi followed too closely in traffic and failed to slow down and struck another vehicle before hitting the charter bus carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley Middle-High School.
The crash remains under investigation, with the National Transportation Safety Board expected to issue its findings within weeks.
The Enquirer's Mike Nyerges created this animation to show the sequence of events:
Remembering the Ohio bus crash victims
The crash killed six people and left several others with injuries. Those who died included:
John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City
Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar
Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City
Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre
Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar
Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What caused the bus crash in Ohio?