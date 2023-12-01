Animation: How fatal Ohio bus crash happened

Dashboard and body-worn camera footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash along Interstate-70 in Licking County that killed six people, including three Tuscarawas Valley students

A report and footage released by the Ohio Department of Public Safety revealed additional details about a fatal Nov. 14 crash that killed three high school students and three adults on Interstate 70 in Licking County.

The report says that a 2019 semi followed too closely in traffic and failed to slow down and struck another vehicle before hitting the charter bus carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley Middle-High School.

The crash remains under investigation, with the National Transportation Safety Board expected to issue its findings within weeks.

The Enquirer's Mike Nyerges created this animation to show the sequence of events:

Remembering the Ohio bus crash victims

The crash killed six people and left several others with injuries. Those who died included:

John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City

Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar

Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City

Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre

Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What caused the bus crash in Ohio?