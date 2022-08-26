Animoca Brand’s Japan subsidiary raises US$45 Mln to invest in NFT

TechCrunch

The complex onboarding and user experience is the price people pay to use decentralized apps – and it’s also one of the reasons why most people are not using those services. CoinDCX on Friday launched Okto, a mobile platform that will host other decentralized apps and won't require users to remember the long string of words as password. "To make decentralized investment opportunities further accessible, Okto has integrated multi-party computation technology to solve private key related issues, helping users to recover their passkey and funds seamlessly," said the startup, backed by B Capital Group and Coinbase Ventures among its backers.