Animoca Brands Appoints Ex-Gemini Finance Chief Jared Shaw as CFO

Prominent NFT and metaverse investor Animoca Brands has appointed Jared Shaw as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO), according to a press release.

Shaw joins the Hong Kong-based firm from cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, where he served as its Head of Finance.

“Jared has a wealth of experience spanning audit, asset management, crypto, and more. He joins us at a time when the finance team is growing rapidly and building strong capabilities," said Evan Auyang, president of Animoca Brands.

Animoca Brands has remained prolific in its metaverse investments this year, leading several funding rounds including a $32 million Series A for Planetarium Labs in July.

With a reported valuation of $5.9 billion earlier this year, Animoca raised an additional $110 million on Sep. 12 in a round led by Temasek. True Global Ventures 4 Plus also participated in the round with a $38 million investment.

Read more: Animoca Brands' Japan Unit Raises $45M for NFT Licensing, Investment