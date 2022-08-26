Animoca Brands Japan Raises $45M at $500M Pre-Money Valuation

Amitoj Singh
·1 min read

Animoca Brands Japan, a unit of non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse investor Animoca Brands, has raised $45 million to secure local licences and investments, the company said on Friday.

The investment has taken the firms' pre-money valuation to $500 million. NFTs represent the digital ownership of physical or digital assets.

The $45 million investment came in equal parts from its parent company Animoca Brands and one of Japan's oldest and largest bank, MUFG Bank. Animoca Brands Japan and MUFG Bank had been considering a collaboration, according to a March announcement.

The move comes despite Japan's regulators signalling an increased focus on investor protection with tighter regulations. This includes a 30% tax on profit from crypto holdings, a new stablecoin regulation, and reports of disagreements between the industry crypto advocacy group and regulators.

Animoca Brands has more than 340 investments which includes NFT marketplace OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Colossal, and Axie Infinity.

Read More: Animoca Brands Raises Additional $75M, Nudging Valuation to $5.9B

Recommended Stories

  • Animoca Brand’s Japan subsidiary raises US$45 Mln to invest in NFT

    Animoca Brands KK, the Japanese unit of Hong Kong blockchain investment firm Animoca Brands, Friday said it raised US$45 million from the world’s second-largest financial group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and parent Animoca Brands. See related article: Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ to issue yen-pegged stablecoin: report Fast facts MUFG and Animoca Brands each invested US$22.5 […]

  • Chinese outcry after volleyballers wear N95 masks during match

    China's Volleyball Association later apologised, saying the decision was due to "lack of experience".

  • Metaverse Makers: Animoca NFT Video Game Subsidiary Gets Epic Grant

    Grease Monkey Games, an Australian subsidiary of blockchain video game maker Animoca Brands, received a MegaGrant from Cary, N.C.-based creators of Fortnite and Epic Games. Grease Monkey will use the grant to support its Torque Drift 2 motor sport game, which is currently under development. It's the latest step in Animoca and Epic Games' goals in developing the metaverse. MegaGrants,...

  • Ukraine war: Russia is exhausted and could crack by the end of 2022, says ex-US general

    Ben Hodges spoke on the day Ukrainians are marking 31 years of their country’s independence from the former Soviet Union.

  • Japan is changing its approach to Africa

    With the eighth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) kicking off in Tunis, Tunisia on Aug. 27, Japan is looking to change its Africa policy from one focusing on aid to foreign direct investment (FDI)—a move it considers more pragmatic.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares jump 31% after a report the meme-stock favorite has secured new funding

    Sources told the Wall Street Journal the company announced to prospective lenders on Tuesday that it had picked a lender to provide a loan.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • Micron's plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications

    Nearly a year after Central Texas was announced as the site for a "once-in-a-generation" semiconductor factory, another one is being planned for the region. Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. could invest $80 billion in factories near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas. The details came to light in incentives applications and the company has not made a final decision on whether to proceed.

  • Biden canceled billions in student debt, but what he plans to do next could have an even bigger impact

    One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.