Animoca Brands poaches Tencent Insurance arm’s CEO Alan Lau
Tencent’s insurance business WeSure chief executive officer Alan Lau has officially joined Hong Kong-based blockchain and game venture Animoca Brands as chief business officer, Lau’s LinkedIn page showed on Tuesday.
See related article: Tencent launches XR unit to develop ‘benchmark’ VR products
Fast facts
Lau will be responsible for managing all of Animoca Brands’ portfolio companies, leading acquisitions and mergers, and external partnerships, Chinese media reported on Monday.
Lau’s last day at Tencent was on July 15, the report said. Lau first joined Tencent in 2016 after spending more than 19 years with McKinsey & Co., rising to the level of a senior partner.
At Tencent, Lau was responsible for the business side of internet insurance, including building up the team, applying for licenses and expanding the business overseas.
Animoca Brands has raised a total of US$675.3 million in funding over 19 rounds, according to Crunchbase data. Its latest raise of US$75 million valued the company at US$5.9 billion.
See related article: Animoca Brands ups valuation to US$5.9B despite slumping markets