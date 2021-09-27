Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOCELYN NOVECK
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

America had yet to really understand sexual harassment when Anita Hill testified against Clarence Thomas in front of an all-male Senate panel in October 1991. He was confirmed to the Supreme Court anyway, but Hill’s work was just beginning.

Now, three decades later, what does 65-year-old Hill wish she could have told 35-year-old Hill, the young professor in the bright blue suit who testified calmly and deliberately that day but had utterly no idea what lay ahead?

“I wish I had known then that the work would take a long time,” she says now. “That I should be patient — diligent, but patient.” As a lawyer, she had thought institutions would do their job, she says. “What I wasn’t understanding was our culture of denial.”

It’s safe to say the soft-spoken Hill, an exceedingly private person who has spent her entire adult life in the classroom, didn’t grow up planning to become an activist. But the Thomas hearings set her on a different path, and when the #MeToo reckoning exploded in 2017, she was automatically a potent symbol. She still teaches gender, race and law at Brandeis University and also chairs the Hollywood Commission, which fights harassment in the entertainment industry, along with other advocacy work.

So it seems appropriate that Hill’s latest project is one that combines her paths of academia and activism. Her new book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence,” is a heavily researched look at gender violence — tracing its roots, measuring its impact, and suggesting ways to fight it.

Sitting down last week with The Associated Press to discuss the book — her third — Hill said the project gained urgency in early 2020 as the pandemic took hold. She was disturbed to hear that intimate partner violence had surged in the early days of the pandemic.

Through a mix of academic studies, legal analysis, anecdotes and interviews, Hill looks at different spheres of society and finds that although there’s surely a better understanding of sexual harassment and gender violence now than three decades ago — when Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson referred at the hearing to “that sexual harassment crap” — there's a lack of comprehension of how deeply rooted the problems are.

She also says it’s unrealistic to expect a younger generation’s more evolved values will be enough to eradicate gender violence, an idea she calls “the myth of the woke generation.” First of all, beliefs in any generation are mixed, but also, it's the institutions and systems that need to change, she says.

“It’s really dangerous for us to think that gender violence is not a huge problem, that it is not a problem that’s affecting (all of us)," Hill says. “There’s probably not anyone who doesn’t have a story about something that happened to them or to someone they know.”

And, she says, despite the power of millions of #MeToo tweets sharing such experiences that launched the movement in 2017, a year later at Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearing, “Christine Blasey Ford testified about her own experience with sexual assault ... and the Senate seemed to refuse to even do a thorough investigation. So, it is endemic and it’s systemic.” And men can experience gender violence as well, she points out — often when they don’t conform to conventional notions of masculinity or gender expression.

Her reference to Ford’s testimony in the book is especially poignant. On the day Ford, a fellow academic, testified, Hill was watching from far off at the University of Utah, where she was speaking to a women's studies class. But they met a year later. Hill says they share a unique bond.

“She and I are the two people in the world who have gone through it,” she says. “I knew this was going to change her life forever, and wanted to hear from her just on a personal basis, how things were going, how she was handling it, and to reassure her things would get better.” (Ford recently participated in a new podcast with Hill, “Because of Anita”).

One thing Hill can identify with only too well: the condemnation and threats that Ford received. “Certainly there were years that I felt threatened,” Hill says. “I felt fortunate that I didn’t have children ... I did have elderly parents that I feared for and felt very protective of.”

She got through it, she says, “by just being out in the world, not hiding from it, going out and doing public speaking, being engaged.” And by listening to victims’ stories — "knowing that there was something bigger and something more important, and that I could make a difference in the lives of the people who were suffering.”

What Hill has learned, she says, is that attitudes may have evolved, but systems and institutions haven't kept pace. “It’s not enough for us as a society to change,” she says. “If we keep the same systems in place, the problem’s going to keep repeating itself.”

She is, though, buoyed by what she calls the thorough investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James into accusations of harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, w hich led to his resignation. That probe, she says, should serve as “a model" for future such cases.

Hill is also concerned about the dual impact of racism and sexism, and the intersection of two struggles that she, like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, feels need to be addressed together. She points out that statistics show "the risk of being a victim of gender violence is enhanced depending on your race. How can you resolve that problem without looking at both? You cannot resolve the problems that women of color face unless you're attending to the problem of racism in this country.”

Another point Hill addresses in her book: the long-awaited apology offered her in 2019 by Joe Biden, who had chaired a skeptical Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 when she testified that Thomas had harassed her when she worked for him at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Hill has said the committee refused to seriously examine her accusations and, crucially, did not allow testimony from other potential witnesses.

Hill jokes in the book that she and her husband used to say, when their doorbell would ring unexpectedly in Massachusetts, that it was Biden coming to apologize. When he finally called just before entering the presidential campaign, she writes that she asked him to to take on, as a calling, ending gender-based violence.

“I’m not sure he heard me,” she writes.

But Hill has hopes that Biden, now that he holds the highest office in the land, can make good on her request. “I believe that President Biden has a special role in the history of these issues that that gives him an opportunity to make good on his responsibilities," she says now.

Asked whether she actually expects it to happen, Hill replies: “I’m always a very hopeful person.” But, she adds, “I will continue to advocate whether it’s this president or the next president. That is something that I imagine I’ll be doing for the rest of my life.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

    Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last fiscal year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. The pandemic has hit international routes the hardest, dealing a heavy blow to super-connectors in the Persian Gulf that essentially lack domestic markets.

  • Fire, smoke and colour as Ethiopians mark Meskel

    Worshippers gathered to mark the eve of one of the country's biggest Orthodox Christian festivals.

  • Taliban, ex-Afghan government dispute ends with no UN speech

    The dispute between Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and its former government over who should speak at the United Nations' annual meeting of world leaders finally has an answer: no one. The Taliban had challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, and asked to represent the country at this year's General Assembly summit, which began Sept. 21 and ends Monday.

  • Meet Columbus' new (police) boss

    Columbus' new director of public safety begins work today, bringing decades of law enforcement experience to the agency overseeing the police department.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Robert Clark will be heavily involved in ongoing efforts to reform the police department amid contentious relations with the public and a record number of homicides.State of play: Clark's arrival, combined with the hire of new chief Elaine Bryant, reflects

  • Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

    Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran, accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action. In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security. “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said.

  • Car of the Week: This 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster Represents Automotive Americana at Its Finest

    A prized lot at the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Hershey sale, the classic is an example of one of the most progressive models of its era.

  • How to Eat, Sip and Savor Your Way Through Croatia’s Vibrant Culinary Scene

    The Land of a Thousand Islands offers a rich and staggeringly varied landscape for the adventurous epicurean.

  • UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortages at pumps

    Lines of cars formed at British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease the supply disruptions, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers. As unions called for emergency workers to be given priority for fuel supplies, Petrol Retailers Association chairman Brian Madderson said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers. The government said it had “no plans at the moment” to deploy troops, but was making preparations just in case.

  • Rise of arsons in California

    Rise of arsons in California

  • 3 bodies, including child, found in dumpster fire, Texas police say

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas, want the public's help in the suspected homicide of three victims found inside a dumpster that had been set on fire.

  • 'It was a big failure': How the U.S. bungled growing the Afghan economy

    'It was a big failure': How the U.S. bungled growing the Afghan economy

  • Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage

    Hackers are using new software that can infect your iPhone, even if you don't download anything - and even if you don't click on a link.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Police escort body of fallen HPD officer to funeral home

    HPD Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey will receive full police honors this morning as officers gather together to pay their final respects.

  • Kontaveit defeats Sakkari at Ostrava Open final

    Unseeded Anett Kontaveit cruised past fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari to win the Ostrava Open for her third WTA title.

  • Where is Brian Laundrie? Gabby Petito’s boyfriend remains on the run

    Deceased’s fiance was in the sights of law enforcement for several days before he fled his parents home. Now they cannot find any trace of him

  • Judge suspends probe into Lebanon port blast amid challenges

    The lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in Beirut’s port suspended his work in the case Monday after he was formally notified that a former Cabinet minister had submitted a request to recuse him. Judge Tarek Bitar, the second judge to lead the complicated and thorny investigation, canceled the questioning of a former military intelligence general, scheduled for Monday. The Court of Appeals now has to decide whether to dismiss him from the case or not.

  • California bill aims to reduce deaths for Black mothers

    California has among the lowest death rates nationally among pregnant women and new mothers, but the numbers for Black mothers tell a different story. A bill before Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to change that.

  • Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down

    Speed has always been paramount for supercar makers, and now they're in the race of their lives to go electric before climate policy cuts their combustion engines. That's why the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz are turning to startups such as Oxford-based electric motor company YASA for expertise and technology to solve the unique challenges of electrifying the highest-performance vehicles. Batteries are immensely heavy and electric motors overheat if driven too hard - big problems for a niche industry that charges hundreds of thousands of dollars for lightweight cars capable of screaming round 10 laps of a track at full throttle.

  • B-1 bomber boneyard, Flying Farmer crashes, Blueberry bonanza: News from around our 50 states

    Mourners gather at New York funeral home for Gabby Petito, Mexican soldiers detained after accidentally crossing Texas border, and more